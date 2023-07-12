We are finally in the Good Omens Season 2 release month, with just over two weeks separating us and the return of the ever ineffable Aziraphale and Crowley. As the countdown continues, Prime Video has been releasing several clips and posters to promote the new season. Recently, the streamer shared new looks at Aziraphale and Crowley. Now, Gabriel has joined the party — but he's a little different this time around in a new clip and poster.

The clip is a brief yet humorous and concise summation of whom this version of Gabriel (Jon Hamm) is. After arriving on Earth with no recollection of how, why, or even who he is, it's up to Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) to solve the puzzling archangel-shaped mystery. However, it seems "Jim," Gabriel's new persona, is taking everything in stride — while also pushing the limits of Aziraphale's patience. Crowley arrives to see Jim in the bookshop, who is unfazed by Crowley's very loud reaction. Instead, Jim busies himself with attempting to help out around the shop, pointing out mildly unhelpful uses for incredibly dusty books (beware, flies). He also takes a direction from Aziraphale quite literally, but Aziraphale is not amused.

Though Jim's slightly obnoxious traipse through Aziraphale's shop offers a solid dose of comedy, things aren't all good. In an earlier clip, Gabriel's arrival comes with some ominous news involving an intense pain and a mysterious package. Neither has a known source yet, though they kickstart this season's primary journey. They also potentially have something to do with Heaven, who is suspiciously mellow about Gabriel's disappearance. Meanwhile, everything happening upstairs even piques Hell's interest.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Good Omens' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, New Cast, and What to Expect

There's Hope for Good Omens Season 3

When Good Omens first premiered in 2019, many viewers finished Season 1 without the expectation of a renewal, given that the series was a solid adaptation of the book by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett. So, its renewal in 2021 came as quite the shock. However, with Season 2 expanding Gaiman and Pratchett's world, a third season feels like a greater possibility. Gaiman himself recently teased a hypothetical third season, noting that "there is a story that is there" based upon material he and Pratchett earlier conceived. Gaiman noted that Season 2 is "the connecting tissue" between that story and where we last saw Aziraphale and Crowley in Season 1.

Good Omens Season 2 premieres July 28 on Prime Video. Check out the new clip and poster below: