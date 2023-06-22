Something terrible this way comes, and Good Omens Season 2 holds the answers. The upcoming season of the fantasy show brings viewers through another divine conundrum. This time, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) must unravel a mystery revolving around Heaven's own Gabriel (Jon Hamm). Alongside the earlier released poster, Prime Video shared a new clip from Season 2 teasing the case.

The clip picks up shortly after Gabriel has just told Aziraphale about some sort of feeling he had. He doesn't get much more specific, but he does allude to "something terrible" happening, and that if he went to the bookshop, maybe he'll be safe. Of course, with his memory practically non-existent, Gabriel doesn't even know what said terrible thing is — much to Aziraphale's frustration — except that it's "incredibly awful." Which definitely clarifies things. Regardless, it's certainly not good, as Gabriel also experiences some sort of pain within him, and, again, won't (or can't) name exactly what it is. As the clip ends, Aziraphale remembers that Gabriel brought something for him. Unfortunately, whatever the package is, it's not with Gabriel.

Despite Gabriel's vague explanations and warnings, the clip falls right in line with what we already know based on the season's trailer. It's clear that something major is going on behind the scenes with Heaven and very likely Hell, but the question is "what?" Gabriel doesn't have amnesia for no reason. It's just a matter of time before Aziraphale and Crowley uncover why it happened. A powerful archangel like Gabriel experiencing whatever pain he is also suggests that all of Earth may once more be at stake.

Good Omens Season 2 Expands Its Source Material

Good Omens Season 1 was adapted from the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel, which itself doesn't have a sequel. So, the Season 2 announcement came as a welcome surprise to most, with audiences wondering where the series was heading. Already, it seems that Season 2 will have no trouble building upon Gaiman and Pratchett's world, maintaining the tone it established in Season 1. Gaiman returns as executive producer and co-showrunner, with director Douglas Mackinnon co-showrunning. Executive producers also include Rob Wilkins on behalf of Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and Josh Cole. Additional cast includes Miranda Richardson, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obinayo, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Ty Tennant, Pete Davison, Shelley Conn, Quelin Sepulveda, and more.

Good Omens Season 2 premieres July 28 on Prime Video. Watch the new clip below: