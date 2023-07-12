Prime Video has released a new clip in anticipation of the return of Good Omens to the platform, depicting some of the important characters from the upcoming episodes meeting each other for the first time. Crowley (David Tennant) and Arizaphale (Michael Sheen) are ready for their new adventures, even if it takes a while for them to adapt to their new lifestyle far away from the overwhelming rules established by Heaven and Hell. And Nina (Nina Sosanya) isn't here to mess around either, as viewers will get to know her alongside their favorite charismatic demon.

The second season of the series will deal with a very different kind of mystery compared to the last time the dynamic duo showed up on Earth. In this occasion, Gabriel (Jon Hamm) appears seemingly out of nowhere and completely naked, much to the surprise of Crowley and Aziraphale. But if there's one thing Good Omens knows how to do is make the viewer want to find answers as much as the main characters do. It will be up to the unusual pairing of powerful beings to discover why Aziraphale's former boss doesn't even remember who he is, and what the means for the future of humanity.

When Aziraphale and Crowley were introduced in the first season of the series, they had a very clear purpose in mind. The Antichrist had been born and delivered to an anonymous family in England, and due to a confusion on the day the baby was given away, the angel and the demon ended up following the wrong child for more than a decade. Their union was created so that they could prevent the Apocalypse for taking place, but their efforts had been in vain up until that point, as they had been trying to influence a child that held no power at all. Thankfully, the actual baby grew up to be a kind person, preventing the end of days from arriving to the planet.

Image via Amazon

What's Next for David Tennant?

After he runs around the world for a set of new adventures in the new season of Good Omens, David Tennant is set to revisit the biggest role of his career. Before Ncuti Gatwa can star as the lead of Doctor Who, the classic BBC series will celebrate its 60th Anniversary through a couple of special episodes featuring Tennant in the titular role. His return after a decade of not playing the character will be short-lived, with the character set to regenerate into Gatwa's version by the time the special episodes are over. The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials are set to be released later this year.

You can check out the new clip from the second season of Good Omens below, before the show returns to Prime Video on July 28: