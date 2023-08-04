The Big Picture Good Omens Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video, with Crowley continuing to navigate Heaven and Hell's affairs to save Earth.

David Tennant, who plays Crowley, finds joy in the fans' love for the characters and the responsibility of honoring their expectations.

Tennant will also return to his iconic role as the Doctor in three special episodes of Doctor Who for its 60th Anniversary.

The second season of Good Omens is already available on Prime Video, continuing the affairs Heaven and Hell have to deal with while trying to keep the Earth from falling apart. One of the main characters from the fantasy show is Crowley (David Tennant), a former demon looking for a new life for himself. Even if he doesn't know what his future will look like, Crowley will continue to move forward, solving mysteries and sharing his very long life with the few people he cares about. During a recent interview with Collider's Maggie Boccella, Tennant talked about how the fans' response has been one of the greatest pleasures out of playing the character:

That's one of the great joys of being involved in this show, that these characters are so beloved. And of course, the great honor of taking on something like that, a character that people are so enthusiastic about, is that the great terror is that you'll break it, that you won't be… I think, especially with a literary character, the act of reading a book is such an internal mental spell that you cast, isn't it?

Tennant explained how the appreciation shown by followers of the series has been crucial to his experience with the role, even when he knows that, sometimes, the character is bigger than the performer behind them. The actor continued: "Those characters are almost more vivid than a character that you might see on screen. So embodying characters that have been so loved for so long, not breaking them, not, you know, crushing dreams… The way that we've been accepted by those fandoms, it's been quite humbling, to be honest."

When the second season of the series begins, Crowley is having a hard time with finding motivation after he stopped working for the people of Hell. After thousands of years of going around wherever his superiors indicated him to, the former demon simply can't find something compelling enough to make him answer the call to action. That would quickly change when Gabriel (Jon Hamm) appeared naked and with no memory of who he was at Aziraphale's (Michael Sheen) door. It was then time for the dynamic duo to work together once again, as they get to the bottom of yet another mystery.

Image via Prime Video

What's Next for David Tennant?

After he's done fighting forces beyond his comprehension in the second season of Good Omens, David Tennant will go back to what perhaps is his most iconic role. Doctor Who will release three special episodes later this year to celebrate its 60th Anniversary, with the actor playing yet another version of the titular character a decade after he appeared in the franchise for the last time. Tennant's new tenure as the time-traveling alien will be short-lived, with Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role. The Sex Education actor will drive the classic BBC series towards a new era, when his debut season premieres next year.

You can check out the official trailer for the second season of Good Omens below: