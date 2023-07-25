The Big Picture Michael Sheen and David Tennant return for season 2 of Good Omens, going beyond the constraints of the book and into new territory.

The new season explores a heavenly mystery as Aziraphale and Crowley try to solve why archangel Gabriel has lost his memory.

The actors discuss their favorite time periods to play in, the joy of working on the show, and who is the better driver, Aziraphale or Crowley.

Whether it’s playing heightened versions of themselves on their hit series Staged or preventing the apocalypse as everyone’s favorite ethereal couple, Michael Sheen and David Tennant are a duo for the ages. With a combined roster that includes just about every major sci-fi and fantasy franchise from Doctor Who to Twilight behind them, the two are beloved by fans the world over — all of whom are eager to see them return to screens when the second season of Good Omens hits Prime Video this month.

The two return in full form as Aziraphale and Crowley in season two of the Neil Gaiman-penned series, but now that they’ve prevented the apocalypse, the series is going in an all-new direction: beyond the constraints of the book, and into never-before-seen territory. What that means for the angel and demon is anyone’s guess, but it’s up to them to solve yet another heavenly mystery this time around: why the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) has lost his memory. Not an easy task, really, when Heaven and Hell are out to get the both of them, but the world’s at stake, leading the two into another adventure through time that explores friendship, love, and what it means to have faith.

Collider was excited to sit down with Tennant and Sheen prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike to discuss the new series and what it’s like going beyond the ending of the novel. During this conversation, we also discussed hopping through time with Aziraphale and Crowley, their favorite romantic comedies, and who they think is the better driver when it comes to Crowley’s beloved Bentley.

Check out the full interview below or in the player above, and stream Good Omens on Prime Video.

This interview was conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Crowley and Aziraphale Go for Coffee in New 'Good Omens' Season 2 Clip

COLLIDER: I love this season, and one of my favorite parts of this season was that we get to see a little bit more of Aziraphale and Crowley through time, in addition to the main story. Did you guys have a favorite time period that you got to play in?

MICHAEL SHEEN: I love the 1940s stuff. I do really like that.

DAVID TENNANT: Yes, that is great, and getting to play with the zombies again. That was fun.

SHEEN: That was great, and, you know, I get to do some more magic.

TENNANT: Yeah, that was nice fun! That was nice fun.

SHEEN: That was my favorite.

I can imagine!

TENNANT: Yeah, it was great. I love the look of the 1860s one.

SHEEN: Yeah.

TENNANT: That's great. I loved that coat.

SHEEN: Yeah, it was very cold when we were filming that stuff.

TENNANT: Very.

SHEEN: So we got to have nice, warm costumes, which is always a plus.

TENNANT: But no, I mean, it's a sort of a never-ending joy to shoot, really, because you get all that variety within it as well. It's not just showing up in Aziraphale’s bookshop every day. Delightful, though, that! That’s beautiful, too.

SHEEN: Well, because this time the set, the SoHo bookshop set, was all built in the studio. So, on the first series, we only had a bit of it, and it was outdoors in some freezing cold airstrip somewhere that was miserable.

TENNANT: And even inside the bookshop would be blowing a gale, wouldn't it?

SHEEN: Yeah, but this time we were in a nice studio, and then there was this whole huge set with so much detail. All the shops are completely populated with all kinds of amazing things, so that was endlessly fascinating to be able to wander around there and look at all that. So, I loved all that. It's a very fun, very enjoyable show to work on, I’d say. We feel quite guilty about how enjoyable it is.

TENNANT: Yeah.

Image via Prime Video

This season, as well, Aziraphale gets to drive the Bentley as well as Crowley. So, who do you think is the better driver?

TENNANT: I mean, don’t even.

SHEEN: Well, let's leave that up to the Bentley. Who does the Bentley like the most?

TENNANT: It’s not that at all.

SHEEN: And I think the evidence in the show is that it likes me the most.

TENNANT: But you've got to treat it in a certain way. You can't indulge it.

SHEEN: Treat you mean and keep ya keen!

TENNANT: Exactly. Well, that’s Crowley’s way, anyway. [laughs]

SHEEN: You’re dangerously close to that!

TENNANT: I’m not saying I condone any of that. But yes, it's true that the Bentley gets away from him, briefly, and that's very difficult for Crowley.

Additionally, you two, Aziraphale and Crowley, sort of worked together to, for lack of a better word, Four Weddings and a Funeral Maggie and Nina, the two fellow shopkeepers. So, I was curious, do you guys have a favorite romantic comedy?

TENNANT: Good question!

SHEEN: Ooh, When Harry Met Sally is a classic, isn't it? I think that's a modern-day classic.

TENNANT: I want to say It’s a Wonderful Life, but that doesn’t really count, does it? That’s not really a rom-com.

SHEEN: Something like Bringing Up Baby.

TENNANT: Yeah, Roman Holiday.

SHEEN: I grew up watching those Doris Day ones. That's always fun. And the Barbara Streisand and Ryan O’Neal, people like that, when they did stuff together. What’s Up, Doc?

TENNANT: What's Up, Doc? I’m gonna go with What’s Up, Doc? Well maybe that’s more comedy than rom-com? That’s more com than rom. There’s a bit of rom in there, though, isn’t it?

SHEEN: [laughs] There’s definitely rom.

TENNANT: And an amazing car chase!

Good Omens season 2 premieres on Prime Video on July 28.