Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Good Omens Season 2.

The Big Picture Season 2 of Good Omens focuses Aziraphale and Crowley helping Gabriel, who has lost his memory, while also hiding him from Heaven and Hell.

The season looks into the angel and demon's relationship with each other, while also revealing to us the secret relationship between Gabriel and Beelzebub.

The season ends with Gabriel and Beelzebub abandoning their posts and moving to Alpha Centauri, while Aziraphale becomes the Supreme Archangel and Crowley remains on Earth.

Season 2 of Good Omens is finally here to break our hearts. With a small-scope story that focuses on character development instead of the fate of the world, Neil Gaiman expanded the mythology he crafted with Terry Pratchett for the original novel, showing how this quirky universe still has many more stories to tell. In addition, Michael Sheen and David Tennant deliver mind-blowing performances that add even more layers to some of the best protagonists in television history. However, things get more clouded regarding the central mystery at the heart of Good Omens Season 2. Since all the answers are revealed in the season finale, it’s understandable if someone missed a few details while drying their tears. So, now that the entire Season 2 of Good Omens is available on Prime Video, let’s break down what happens at that ending and explain what’s next for Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant).

What Happened to Gabriel in ‘Good Omens’ Season 2?

At the end of Season 1 of Good Omens, Aziraphale and Crowley became independent agents on Earth, shunned away by Heaven and Hell for their role in preventing Armageddon. Season 2 is set a couple of years after Season 1’s finale, with Aziraphale and Crowley having grown used to their quiet life in Whickber Street. Aziraphale remains the proud owner of a bookshop, while Crowley has been living in his car after being kicked out of his apartment by Shax (Miranda Richardson), the demon sent by Hell to take his previous job tormenting people on Earth.

Aziraphale and Crowley’s life gets turned upside down when Gabriel (Jon Hamm) suddenly shows up in the bookshop naked and carrying an empty box. The Supreme Archangel of Heaven has lost his memory and doesn’t know why he seeks shelter in the bookstore. Still, even though Gabriel tried to destroy Aziraphale in Season 1 of Good Omens, the angel is too good to deny help to a person in need. Crowley is less forgiving, and at first, he doesn’t want to help Gabriel. However, once Crowley learns Heaven threatens to erase anyone who aids Gabriel from the Book of Life, the demon decides to do everything he can to support Aziraphale. That’s because once your name gets taken from the Book of Life, it’s like you have never existed. To complicate matters, Hell also seeks Gabriel, with Beelzebub (Shelley Conn) ordering her demons to find the Archangel.

In Season 2 of Good Omens, Aziraphale and Crowley keep Gabriel hidden from Heaven and Hell while investigating the reasons for his amnesia. In the final episode, Shax leads a demonic attack on Aziraphale’s bookshop, while Crowley tricks the naive angel Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda) into taking him to Heaven. In Paradise, Crowley finds out that Gabriel refused to start Armageddon 2. As a result, the Archangel was put on trial for treason and demoted to the lowest rank of Heaven.

Metatron (Derek Jacobi), the angel who serves as the spokesperson of the Creator, believes that sending Gabriel to Hell might send the wrong message, as a second Satan incident would stain Paradise’s administration record. So, Gabriel is also sentenced to have his memory erased as part of his punishment to bury the controversy. Before the deed is done, Gabriel removes his clothes, writes something on a card box, and takes an elevator down to Earth. When Heaven’s administrators try to erase Gabriel’s memory, they just can’t find it, which kicks off the hunt for the Supreme Archangel.

The mystery is solved in Aziraphale’s bookshop. As a last resource to defeat the forces of Hell, Aziraphale blows up his halo, an action that’s seen as an act of war. As a result, the rulers of Heaven and Hell are summoned to the bookshop, ready to begin Armageddon 2. Crowley intervenes, finding Gabriel’s card box and reading the message he wrote on it: “It’s in the fly.” Beelzebub, the Lord of the Flies, helps locate the insect and reveals Gabriel has kept his memories inside it. In fact, the fly is a container with infinite space, gifted to Gabriel by Beelzebub.

After Armageddon fails in Season 1 of Good Omens, Gabriel and Beelzebud start having secret meetings to discuss keeping the armies of Heaven and Hell at bay. Most angels and demons dedicate their lives to the Great War that’ll end life on Earth, so both leaders were in deep trouble after Aziraphale and Crowley intervened to stop the Apocalypse. During these encounters, Gabriel and Beelzebub fell in love with each other. They also promised to halt Armageddon for eternity, so they would never have to face each other on the battlefield. Once all is revealed, Gabriel and Beelzebub abandon their posts and move to Alpha Centauri since their love is more important than taking sides. Armageddon is called off by Metatron, and angels and demons go back to where they came from.

Did Nina and Maggie End Up Together?

Among the characters introduced in Season 2 of Good Omens are the humans Nina (Nina Sosanya) and Maggie (Maggie Service). Maggie owns a record shop and has a secret crush on Nina, who’s, in turn, the owner of a coffee shop trapped in an abusive relationship.

Aziraphale and Crowley perform a miracle to conceal Gabriel’s identity as part of their plan to hide the Supreme Archangel from Heaven and Hell. The energy emitted by the miracle is detected by Heaven, who sends Muriel to investigate the matter. To justify the burst of energy, Aziraphale lies and says that the miracle was made so that Nina and Maggie would fall in love with each other. So, during Season 2, Aziraphale and Crowley do everything they can to turn the lie into truth without using magic.

At the end of Season 2, Nina and Maggie are finally aware of their attraction to each other. However, since Nina has just left her previous relationship, they decide to give themselves some time. The duo also scolds Crowley for playing with their lives as if they could not make their own decisions. In the process, Maggie and Nina help Crowley realize he’s in love with Aziraphale.

What’s Next for Aziraphale and Crowley?

After Armageddon 2 is prevented, Metatron offers Aziraphale the job of Supreme Archangel. In addition, Metatron gives Aziraphale permission to restore Crowley’s angelic status and bring him to Heaven. Aziraphale is excited about this opportunity, as it means he and Crowley can rule together and make the world a better place. Crowley, however, gets angry at Aziraphale. Through thousands of years, Crowley showed Aziraphale that Heaven is not that much different from Hell, as each side is willing to cause pain to others to prove their point.

Crowley confesses his love and begs Aziraphale to stay on Earth with him. After all, if Gabriel and Beelzebub had their happy ending, they could do the same. In his turn, Aziraphale asks Crowley to follow him to Heaven, as they could do some good work from inside the corporate machine. Crowley thinks Aziraphale is delusional; Aziraphale is sure his position in Heaven is paramount. So, Crowley steals a kiss before they part ways tragically. Crowley remains on Earth as an independent agent. Aziraphale goes with Metatron to heaven, where he’ll be charged with administering the Second Coming. Hopefully, that’s not the end for the starstruck lovers, and Aziraphale will soon realize he made the wrong choice.

