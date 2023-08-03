Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Good Omens.

When Neil Gaiman announced Good Omens Season 2, this (semi-divine) revelation was met with equal parts elation and concern. In accordance with the 1990 novel of the same name, Season 1 ended flawlessly. Aside from an open declaration of romantic love between the series' odd couple leads Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), one couldn’t have asked for a sweeter or more resonant conclusion. (Fast forward four years — oh, the irony!) But if this story of heaven, hell, and the gray middle ground that is humanity were to continue past the source material, then drama, angst, and separation inevitably had to come with the package. If Good Omens Season 1 demonstrated how the strength of this half-angelic, half-demonic partnership was literally capable of saving the universe from its destined destruction, then the natural next step for Season 2 was to test that bond to shattering. If fans' hearts were likewise broken in the process, well, that's just ripe storytelling.

‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Had To Do Something Different

If the existence of Good Omens Season 2 caused knee-jerk cynicism among some fans, that's understandable. Long-term readers bemoaning that even a beloved cult classic from the 1990s isn't safe from a conglomerate trying to retroactively cash cow a finished IP — that's the unfortunate reality of modern media. Thankfully, Neil Gaiman revealed that he and co-author Terry Pratchett had created a tentative sequel to their Good Omens novel before Pratchett’s passing in 2015. If anyone could sensibly expand this world past its initial borders and craft something masterful at the same time, it would, naturally, be Good Omens' creators. Gaiman is an imaginatively prolific writer with a bestseller list a mile long. Pratchett, meanwhile, was the orchestrator behind the 41-book Discworld series, his fantasy magnum opus that balanced wry humor with delicately poignant statements about the human condition.

Despite Good Omens Season 2's awkward pacing and muddled narrative execution that only comes into focus in the last 30 minutes, Gaiman and his new co-writer John Finnemore know we're here for The Aziraphale and Crowley Show. After saving the cosmos, it makes sense for Good Omens to invert itself, to narrow its focus. The answer to "how do you top the high stakes of the apocalypse" is simple: you don't. Instead, Gaiman and Finnemore prioritize intimate character beats and deliver those goods with aplomb and subversion in equal measure. As much as we’d all watch 20 seasons of Aziraphale and Crowley failing upward throughout history, that makes for stagnant characterization and insubstantial emotional stakes. Conflict is the heart of all drama. Characters, as well as relationships, evolve. For all that Season 2 played out like a rom-com with its fraught, lingering gazes and Regency-era dancing (everyone say "thank you" for the magic that is Sheen and Tennant's unfairly superb chemistry), Aziraphale and Crowley's "break-up" wasn't sudden. The groundwork existed for centuries. It just needed an external push.

Sorry, Aziraphale and Crowley Always Had To Break Up

Aziraphale and Crowley define the phrase "opposites attract." The appeal behind their unlikely rapport lies in that fundamental clash of dichotomies (heaven versus hell, good versus evil) and how both characters forge their own paths outside the system. They've always been outcasts: Aziraphale breaks the rules to keep Adam and Eve safe. Crowley's natural contrarianism leads him to innocently, if pointedly, question God's plans and wind up in hell for such daring. These characters are cut from the same cloth even if the angel toes the line and Crowley gleefully erases it with fire. If they weren't so harmonious, why would they agree to thwart a preordained Armageddon? Their similarities are complementary, and their differences are enriching. It's a recipe for thematic richness; the absurdist humor and crackling banter are just icing on the cake.

Season 1 ends with them meeting in their own unique, affectionate middle. Season 2 has no alternative except to examine the nuances and limits of such a pairing. Even when they've accepted they operate best in shades of gray, Season 2's Aziraphale and Crowley remain as divided as when they first met. Optimism is too deeply baked into Aziraphale's DNA for him to forsake heaven. He questions his faith enough to go against God's will when he finds it unjust, but this actual angel of heart and being clings to hope. How could he not jump at the chance to correct heaven's mistakes and make the world a better place? His desire to help is so guilelessly determined, he sees only the good he could do. If part of him does realize he's selling his soul, he rationalizes the self-sacrificial loss as worth it.

Crowley, meanwhile, is woefully relatable cynicism amplified by the power of the sun. He fancies himself a realist, and his rejection of heaven and hell's bureaucracies makes him more objective than Aziraphale in some ways. But that antagonistic bias still prevents him from existing in a space of true neutrality. Sure, he protects humans because he has a notorious soft spot, but in the end, he can take or leave their presence. If Crowley has a higher purpose these days, it's to protect the angel. Aziraphale wants to better the entire universe; Crowley's world is much more contained because his world is Aziraphale. When both parties want things that are too opposing, even the most complimentary magnets can't help but repel. As agonizing as it is, nothing makes for a more organic story.

What’s Next for the Ineffable Husbands? Only Neil Gaiman Knows

If the world's lucky enough to be blessed by Good Omens Season 3 (Gaiman said it's "planned and plotted"), there's little doubt Aziraphale and Crowley's separation will find a resolution. For all their intricately intimate similarities, these centuries-old beings still have lots of learning to do. Self-actualization is an ever-ongoing process, even for angels and demons. The tribulations they face can only make them more assured, more experienced, and on a more even playing field. Good Omens has always used its farcical concept to celebrate, and interrogate, all of those shades of gray. If you’re going to expand Season 1's impeccable conclusion into a three-act structure, you must strain that gray to its darkest point. It's screenwriting 101, and the basics always work. (Now, about that kiss...)

