The Amazon Original Series Good Omens has begun production on Season 2. Award-winning actors Michael Sheen (Quiz, Staged) and David Tennant (Doctor Who, Staged) both return in their leading roles as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley. Supporting Sheen and Tennant in the second season are many of the key cast from the first season, with some of them reprising their roles, and others playing new characters. Good Omens will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

While the first season was based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international best-selling novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, the new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

The returning supporting cast, some of who will be in new roles for Season 2, include Paul Adeyefa (Bancroft, Ransom), Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap, Better Call Saul), Gloria Obianyo (Dune, High Life), Miranda Richardson (Stronger, Rams), Maggie Service (Quiz, Red Dwarf XI), Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen), Nina Sosanya (Red Joan, Killing Eve). The specific character each actor plays will be announced at a later time.

Writer and co-showrunner Gaiman commented:

“I am so happy to be back here on the streets of Soho, watching, every day, the glorious performances of Michael Sheen and David Tennant. I miss having Terry Pratchett's genius, but it does feel like we are still all walking around inside his head. It’s been an absolute pleasure to have the brilliant John Finnemore co-write this season's story shenanigans with me, and to work with director and my co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon as he steers the ship, along with our astonishing crew, who have returned to do it again. In this season we get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons. We were lucky in the first season to have so many outstanding actors taking part, so I took pleasure in inviting people back, wherever we could, some in the roles they played originally, some in new parts written just for them.”

Gaiman will continue to serve as executive producer and will co-showrun along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole will also executive produce, with Finnemore also serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

A premiere date for the second season will be announced at a later time. Season 1 of Good Omens is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

