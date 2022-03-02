That's a wrap for the celestial second season of Good Omens. Director and co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon took to Twitter to announce a picture wrap on season two of the hit Prime Video series on March 1, sharing a quick snap of the shoot's soundstage doors, emblazoned with a quote from the show's first season: "Get thee behind me, foul fiend...after you."

Captioned with, "That's a wrap. Good Omens 2," Mackinnon's photo doesn't reveal much, only an exit sign bearing the logo for the show's second season and the view of an unknown person exiting the soundstage to a parking lot. Naturally, details of the series' second season are being kept under tight lock and key, but it's an exciting thing to know that Season 2 has officially wrapped. Mackinnon also tagged Neil Gaiman, co-author of the book of the same name the series is based on.

Star David Tennant's wife Georgia Tennant also shared a photo to commemorate the wrap of the second season, posting a selfie to Instagram of she and her husband — sporting his neon red Crowley hair — with the caption "#exorcised". Presumably, Tennant was hinting at both the wrap of the show and the soon-to-be-death of her husband's demonic hair, which she points at proudly as they both look into camera.

The new six-episode season of Good Omens will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material, co-written by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Doon Mackichan will be back to play Angel Michael, with additional angels Uriel (Gloria Obianyo), Saraqael (Liz Carr), and Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda) joining the cast, and Jon Hamm returning as the Archangel Gabriel. Gaiman continues as executive producer and is co-showrunning along with Mackinnon, who has returned to direct. Gaiman and John Finnemore co-write the series, with Cat Clarke, Jeremy Dyson, and Andy Nyman also writing for the second season.

No release date has been announced for season two of Good Omens. Check out Mackinnon's post below:

