The fantasy world of Good Omens has recently returned to our screens after an interval of four years, where Season 2 once again follows the demon Crowley (David Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), as they continue their relationship in the wake of Season 1's failed Armageddon. Created by Neil Gaiman, the show originates from the Good Omens book, co-authored by Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett. As such, Season 2 diverts from the original source material to continue the adventures of Crowley and Aziraphale, where the story pivots towards the administrative management of heaven and hell amidst an ongoing mystery concerning the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm).

Despite the celestial nature of the show's main characters, Good Omens also features a plethora of memorable human characters. This wider cast helps to ground the show’s dizzying storylines in reality, providing a point of contrast and comparison to the supernatural plots which tend to span all time and space. Arguably it is these human and very normal characters that endure as one of the best parts of the show, where they represent opportunities for comedic brilliance as well as moments of reflection and emotional depth.

Mundane Humanity Comes Up Against Apocalyptic Disaster in 'Good Omens' Season 1

Season 1 establishes the importance of human characters from the start, most notably with the roles of Newton Pulsifer (Jack Whitehall) and Sergeant Shadwell (Michael McKean). Newton reluctantly joins forces with Shadwell as a witch hunter, with the irony being that Newton’s ancestor was the Puritanical Witch Finder General who was burning witches at the stake back in the 17th century. The pair have a limited, largely erroneous knowledge of the real supernatural forces that they are about to encounter, including the very real witch Anathema Device (Adria Arjona) - of course, it turns out that Newton’s witch finding ancestor burned Anathema’s own ancestor Agnes Nutter at the stake, the witch whose accurate prophecies foretell the apocalyptic events of Season 1.

Whitehall’s Newton Pulsifer is lovably clueless throughout, only really joining the witch hunt for something to do. As the story progresses, it is endlessly amusing to see both Newton and Shadwell engage with the genuine forces of heaven and hell, where the world of the supernatural turns out to be much more complex and dangerous than they could ever have imagined. But as Anathema lives up to her foretold destiny and Crowley and Aziraphale attempt to stop the end of the world, it is essential that baffled figures like Newton are also in the midst of the action, at least to occasionally comment that this is all very strange. Doing so brings the celestial drama literally back down to earth, making for a funnier and more dynamic story.

This humorous dynamic is reiterated in Season 1 through the friends and family of Adam (Sam Taylor Buck), who is in fact the Antichrist in disguise. His very normal parents as well as his normal group of childhood friends have no expectation that he will suddenly come into the full strength of his Satanic powers and initiate the start of Armageddon. In fact, his parents are simply wondering when he’ll come home for tea.

All of this is emphasized further by the combination of celestial and real-world settings. Sometimes the action takes place in the quiet village of Tadfield or in Aziraphale’s quaint London bookshop, but at other moments we’re transported to the blank white backdrop of heaven or the dark and crowded sewers of hell. These contrasting settings highlight the vulnerability of normal human beings, who live on under the heavy-handed and unfeeling rule of the supernatural realms.

Human Relationships Mirror Celestial Ones in 'Good Omens' Season 2

Season 2 continues this tension between the everyday and the supernatural with the introduction of Maggie (Maggie Service) and Nina (Nina Sosanya), who own a record store and a coffee shop on the same street as Aziraphale’s bookstore. Notably there’s a little Easter Egg here for anyone who’s noticed that these new characters are named after the actors that play them, but also both Service and Sosanya previously took on the roles of short-lived demonic nuns in Season 1.

For returning viewers, this adds a sprinkling of magic to their characters, where the emerging romance between the pair becomes a human reflection of the enduring chemistry between Aziraphale and Crowley. Like their celestial counterparts, Maggie and Nina also have notably sunny and grouchy dispositions, where the matchmaking subplot that develops throughout Season 2 exposes various buried facets of Aziraphale and Crowley's relationship.

These original human characters enliven and ultimately help to drive Season 2, where they both aim to impart some handy relationship advice to the somewhat clueless celestial pairing of Crowley and Aziraphale. The need for honesty and communication is posited to Crowley, where it is both touching and amusing to see this celestial being humbly accepting very human advice. As is often the case throughout the show, angels and demons are shown to lack a basic human understanding of Earth. Although Crowley and Aziraphale have picked up on a lot of what makes humans tick over the years, they still lack some of the emotional wisdom that Nina and Maggie can easily bestow.

'Good Omens' Has a Winning Tension Between the Earthly & the Supernatural

Of course. this tension between the human and the celestial is a key part of the original source material, which Gaiman has done well to replicate in both seasons of the show. Like any good Terry Pratchett novel, Gaiman’s continued writing makes the ordinary extraordinary, where human character and emotion is rendered just as necessary and transformative as the supernatural.

Ultimately this makes for moments of memorable comedy as well as scenes of immense tenderness and profundity throughout. The final episode of Season 2 draws its heart-stopping ending from a combination of celestial machinations and very human emotional fallibility, a tension that is likely to continue into potential future episodes of the show