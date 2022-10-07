There is a ton of exciting news for fans of Prime Video's Good Omens coming out from this year's New York Comic-Con! On top of the beautiful poster artwork that was first exclusively revealed to con attendees, Good Omens Season 2 was given an official release window for 2023, and thanks to Collider's own Lead News Editor Maggie Lovitt, we also got some inside info on brand-new characters for the upcoming season.

Based on authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's collaborative novel, Prime Video's series Good Omens Season 1 follows angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley's (David Tennant) harrowing, albeit comical, journey to save the world from the Apocalypse. With Season 1 covering the whole of the novel's storyline, Season 2 will be a completely new deep-dive into Gaiman and Pratchett's world, where angels and demons defy gods.

At NYCC, Gaiman, who serves as an executive producer and co-showrunner for the series, was joined by some of the creators and cast of the upcoming Season 2 for a Q&A panel to discuss the mysterious direction the next season will be taking. While not much was disclosed as far as the season's storyline, we did get a sneak peek at a few new faces fans can expect to see a lot more of with the 2023 Season 2 premiere.

In a clip shown exclusively to con-goers, fans got to see a handful of fresh faces introduced to the series. One of those characters is Maggie, played by Maggie Service, who owns a record shop located just next to Aziraphale's bookshop in Soho. In the image provided at NYCC, Maggie's shop is a cozy joint chock-full of records, and her character is sporting a cheeky grin. Service previously played the role of Elsie in Doctor Who, as well as played Sister Theresa Garrulous in Good Omens Season 1. Maggie's record shop is set across the street from a new character named Nina's coffee shop, which in the images reads "Give me coffee or give me death." Nina is portrayed by Nina Sosanya, and she's said to be quite good at dealing with the Soho crowd. Sosanya is best known for her roles as Maudra Mera in Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Elaine Perry in His Dark Materials, and Jess in Killing Eve. She, too, had a part in Good Omens Season 1 as Mary Hodges/Sister Mary Loquacious.

Other notable characters introduced during the panel included Miranda Richardson as Shax, the demon who took Crowley's place following his "departure" (his firing) from hell. In the promo images, Richardson is giving some severe vibes, indicating she takes her job very seriously. Richardson played Madame Tracy in Good Omens Season 1, though fans may also recognize her from Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga where she portrays Headmistress Rosalind Hale. Season 2 will also introduce Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, who Sepulveda described as a "gullible and curious" angel. She's spent about the last 6,000 years within the same walls of the same office in heaven, filing and reading monotonous material. (And you thought your job was bad.) Though well-meaning, Muriel has always sought a way out of her boring 9-to-5. Finally, Season 2 will introduce us to the new "Beelzebub," who hasn't revealed their name just yet, but they'll be played by Bridgerton's Shelley Conn.

Good Omens Season 2 will hit Prime Video in 2023. Stayed tuned to Collider for more exciting news from NYCC! You can check out the trailer for Season 1 and the first-look images below:

