Are Crowley, Gabriel, and Aziraphale in the room with us right now? Well, no. Unfortunately, the stars of the upcoming second season of the Prime Video series Good Omens could not make it to New York Comic Con this past weekend. However, the three equally very important and charming stars were able to come together to discuss their upcoming project via Zoom, and the book's co-author and series creator Neil Gaiman posted the interaction to his YouTube channel.

The video begins with Michael Sheen, who plays the angel Aziraphale in the series, greeting the Comic-Con audience over Zoom. He apologized for his absence from the convention and noted that his Zoom appearance came with great encouragement from Gaiman, who apparently said, "Michael, you're the star. You're the person everyone's coming to see."

However, Sheen's time in the Zoom spotlight was quickly interrupted by his co-star David Tennant, who plays Aziraphale's demonic pal in the series. The two have a bit of a row over which one of them is, in fact, the star of the series. However, their fight is quickly interrupted by the addition of Jon Hamm, who plays the angel Gabriel in the series. Hamm manages to quash the disagreement by saying that, while he is not the star of the show, he is the most recognizable name.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED:

'Good Omens' Shows Season 2 Clip Exclusively at New York Comic Con

After all the potshots and gloating, however, the three went into a discussion on how each of them came to the second season of Good Omens, with Hamm sharing a particularly cheeky idea Gaiman had for the character of Gabriel. But the common thread in each of their stories is, of course, Gaiman, who suggested to each of them that there might just be more story left in Good Omens following the first season.

This extension of the story was certainly never a sure thing. Given the fact that the series is based on a book of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett from over thirty years ago, a sequel was never a sure thing for the story. However, each star emphasized how assured they were by Gaiman's ideas and series director Douglas Mackinnon's assurances as to the quality of the second season's story.

The new, and funny, Zoom interaction from the series stars is just the latest bit of excitement stirred up for Good Omens this past weekend. Big news regarding the series has been overflowing from the floors of New York Comic Con. Everything from a new poster, to casting announcements, and the addition of some kick-ass new characters have been announced at the convention and reported on by Collider. You can check out some new images from the second season here

You won't be able to watch the second season of Good Omens until the Summer of 2023. However, you can catch the new Zoom appearance from Sheen (and friends) below.