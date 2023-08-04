Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Good Omens

The Big Picture Season 2 of Good Omens features four minisodes that delve into the relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley.

Peter Davison, who plays Job in the minisodes, is best known for his role as the Fifth Doctor in Doctor Who.

Ty Tennant, who plays Ennon in the minisodes, has also appeared in House of the Dragon and starred alongside his father and grandfather in other projects.

Fans of David Tennant that have already caught up on Season 2 of Good Omens had somewhat of a surprise upon watching Episode 2. Apart from the overarching plot of the Archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) hiding himself on Earth, completely divorced of his memories, the new season of the series based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett features four minisodes that explore the relationship between the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (Tennant). Interwoven with the main story as flashbacks, these minisodes begin on Episode 2, in which Crowley and Aziraphale's investigation about what happened to Gabriel gives way to a journey to the biblical story of Job. There, the angel, the demon, and the audience ran into a couple of extremely familiar faces with close ties to Tennant himself.

What Is the Story of "A Companion to Owls"?

Image via Prime Video

Said faces belong to performers Peter Davison and Ty Tennant, who play Job and his son, Ennon, respectively. In the real world, Davison is none other than David Tennant's father-in-law, the father of actress Georgia Moffett. As for Ty, he is Georgia's son, whom David adopted prior to their marriage. But their presence in Good Omens, which had already been announced earlier this year, isn't merely a bizarre case of nepo-casting: both Davison and Ty Tennant have pretty well-established careers as performers in beloved TV series. But where exactly do you know them from?

For those that aren't familiar, the story of Job has Heaven and Hell competing over the soul of a man. A faithful believer, Job had always been kind of a favorite of God. One day, however, Satan managed to convince the almighty that Job only had faith in him because of everything that he had: his goats, his amazing house, and, of course, his children. So, God gave Satan leave to destroy Job's entire life, killing his sheep and his children in the process. If Job managed to remain faithful after the whole ordeal, God would give everything back to him in double, including his children. So does that mean that God would return his dead children to him? No, he would simply get his wife to bear other kids. Definitely not a great move.

Job's story is the kind of dark and twisted part of the Bible that serves as the perfect material for the discussion about the nature of good and evil that frequently goes on in Good Omens. Season 2, in particular, has Crowley and Aziraphale frequently forced to confront their own morality, with Crowley usually coming off as not as bad as a demon should be, and Aziraphale, in turn, finding himself in the position of deceiving the forces of Heaven in order to protect humanity. In "A Companion to Owls," Crowley hides Job's three children, Ennon, Keziah (Sienna Arif Knights), and Jemimah (Cherry Mitra), by transforming them into newts. When it's time to bring the kids back, Aziraphale uses Gabriel's lack of familiarity with the human birthing process to convince the Archangels that those are, in fact, different children who were simply born larger than the usual babies.

Like David Tennant, Peter Davison Is Also Part of 'Doctor Who' History

Image via BBC

At the center of this horrifying tale is, of course, Job, played in the series by Peter Davison. A prolific British actor since the '70s, Davison is best known for starring as the Fifth Doctor in the classic sci-fi series Doctor Who. On air since 1963, with a not-so-brief hiatus in the '90s, Doctor Who stars numerous performers as its titular face-changing alien that takes human companions in adventures through time and space. Davison's run as the show's lead went from 1982 to 1984. The actor joined the series after the departure of the beloved Fourth Doctor, Tom Baker, and was replaced but the much less popular Sixth Doctor, Colin Baker.

Related: David Tennant & Michael Sheen Continue Their ‘Good Omens’ Chemistry in This Series

Starring in Doctor Who is one thing that Davison has in common with David Tennant, who, from 2005 to 2010, played the iconic Tenth Doctor, a character that he will reprise in the show's 60th anniversary special, later in 2023. Another thing that the two actors have in common is a family. In 2011, David Tennant married Davison's wife, Georgia Moffett, who Doctor Who fans know from playing Jenny, the Tenth Doctor's daughter via cloning in the Season 4 episode "The Doctor's Daughter."

But, despite this veritable Time Lord matryoshka, Doctor Who might not have that much to do with why Davison was cast in the role of Job. Responding to a Tumblr user, Good Omens' creator Neil Gaiman stated that what led him to ask Davison to guest star in the show was his love for the 1978 BBC comedy series All Creatures Great and Small, in which Davison also starred.

Ty Tennant Was a Particularly Cruel Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon'

Image via HBO

While Davison was invited to participate in Good Omens Season 2, his grandson, Ty Tennant, actually had to audition for the part of Job's extremely rude son, Ennon. Thankfully, he had a crash course on playing insufferable characters during his time on HBO's House of the Dragon, in which he plays the young version of the annoying prince-turned-evil king Aegon Targaryen. Before that, Tennant also starred on an episode of Doom Patrol as Edwin Payne, one of the characters of the Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner comic book Dead Boy Detectives. In Season 3's "Dead Patrol," Payne and Charles Rowland (Sebastian Croft) help the Doom Patrol navigate the world of the dead and return to their mortal bodies.

Still, this shows that Good Omens is not the first time Tennant has played a role created by Gaiman. It's also not the first time that he performs side by side with his father or grandfather. In 2021, he had a small role in the Around the World in 80 Days miniseries starring David Tennant, and, in 2013, he played himself in The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot, a Doctor Who 50th anniversary special that had Davison as one of its lead actors and characters. So far, however, this is the farthest Ty Tennant's connections to Doctor Who go. Well, that and an adorable video in which baby Ty tells his mom that David Tennant is his favorite Doctor, and leaves his grandfather completely out of the equation.