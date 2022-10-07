Looks like the battle against Armageddon isn't over quite yet: Prime Video has released the first poster for season two of Good Omens, the hit series based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name. Distributed to fans at this year's Good Omens New York City Comic Con panel, the new poster features David Tennant's demon Crowley and Michael Sheen's angel Aziraphale, teasing that "something is going down in the up," though what that means, no one knows yet, as details for season two are scarce. The two are back to back against a heavenly sky, their respective wings curled around each other for a bit of contrasting chaos.

While we have yet to receive any details from the show's season two panel, we already know that whatever happens will extend beyond the limits of Gaiman and Pratchett's original novel, which season one covered in its entirety, uo through and past the end of the world. How season two will expand on the mythos created by the novel's original authors is unknown — especially since Pratchett passed away before the first season was even produced — though with the smash success of season one, it's likely that the humorous tone and death-defying adventures from season one will hopefully carry into the new episodes as well. (And the Queen music. That too.)

While Tennant and Sheen are returning, as well as Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel, we do know that Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch will not be returning as the voices of God and Lucifer, respectively. (Maybe that means Crowley and Aziraphale are safe from anotehr apocalypse?) Also returning are Derek Jacobi, Niamh Walsh, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, and Reece Shearsmith, and Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton have been added as new cast members for the second season.

Season two began filming in Scotland in November of last year, wrapping things up this past March. Details have been kept tightly under wraps since then, though certainly we may hear some new information out of NYCC this afternoon.

Season one of Good Omens is streaming on Prime Video now. Check out the poster below: