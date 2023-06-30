Get ready to head back into the constant conflict between heaven and hell, as a new poster for the second season of Good Omens features Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) as they prepare for new adventures that might place the whole planet in danger if the leading duo isn't careful enough. As an angel who has lived on Earth since the planet's grand opening, Aziraphale has seen plenty of historical events that have made him worry about humans and their role in history. However, none of that compares to the craziness he's experienced ever since he and Crowley were given a very important mission.

During the first season of the entertaining Prime Video show, it was established that Crowley had also been present throughout the entirety of the world's history. And while he's always been reluctant to work with any angel, he's forced to collaborate with Aziraphale when it's revealed that the baby meant to be the Antichrist ends up with the wrong family. Believing that both of their influences will make the kid turn out just alright, they become a team with the sole purpose of preventing the upcoming end of days. However, this will turn out to be easier said than done.

The upcoming second season will have much more bite than the previous installment, as a naked archangel will show up right at Aziraphale's door without a single memory regarding who he is and how he ended up in the middle of the main character's life. Even if Crowley doesn't seem like the kind of person willing ot help others, he'll be forced to once again solve a problem before it's too late. Added to that, Miranda Richardson will play a demon that has taken over Crowley's responsibilities after he's fired from hell due to his partnership with an angel.

What's Next for David Tennant?

Saving the world from inescapable doom sounds like an overwhelming task. Lucky for David Tennant, one of his most famous roles has experience with saving complete timelines from total annihilation. Later this year, the actor will once again play the titular character in Doctor Who, the classic BBC show about a time-traveling alien who always gets himself into trouble. Tennant will only reprise the role in a couple of special anniversary episodes, before Ncuti Gatwa debuts as the leading man of this new era for the iconic series. Things have never been more exciting for the pilot of the TARDIS.

You can check out the new poster for the second season of Good Omens below, before the show returns to Prime Video on July 28: