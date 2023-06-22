An angel, another angel, and a demon walk into a bookshop -- but they aren't there to leisurely peruse the shelves. In Good Omens Season 2, Aziraphale and Crowley work to solve an especially puzzling mystery, and it's all thanks to Heaven's very own Gabriel. Now, the angel/demon duo has become an even unlikelier trio, and Prime Video has fully leaned into it with the latest poster for the season.

The new poster takes a page from the previous one, set in Aziraphale's (Michael Sheen) iconic bookstore. But the store is just the backdrop for a set of three drinks, each one representing a member of the trio. The first is a teacup and saucer with steam rising from it. Interestingly, it could either be a halo or even a question mark that's been flipped, possibly representing Gabriel's (Jon Hamm) archangel status and lost memories. The second mug likely belongs to Aziraphale, with a steaming heart rising from it mixed with steam that looks like fire (for a certain demon, perhaps). Finally, the third drink is a glass with wine (red, of course) splashing over the sides in the shape of horns for Crowley. It is also surrounded by fiery looking steam and mingles ever so slightly with the steam from the mug.

What Is Good Omens Season 2 About?

The upcoming season follows Aziraphale and Crowley now living a quiet life amongst the mortals, after they disobeyed their superiors and stopped the apocalypse. Their lives are upended once again when Gabriel arrives with no warning, not sure who he is or how he even landed on Earth. Despite Aziraphale and Crowley's shock at the incident, Heaven is relatively unaffected, suggesting something odd is up. Meanwhile, Hell also wants to get their hands on Gabriel, leaving Aziraphale and Crowley to protect the archangel, restore his memories, and uncover whatever Heaven is hiding.

RELATED: 'Good Omens' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, New Cast, and What to Expect

Good Omens is adapted from the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel of the same name. Gaiman executive produces and co-showruns, with director Douglas Mackinnon as co-showrunner. John Finnemore, Josh Cole, and Rob Wilkins executive produced. Involved production companies include Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Production, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia. Additional Season 2 cast includes Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Alex Norton, Pete Firman, Ty Tennant, Pete Davison, Andi Osho, Siân Phillips, and Tim Downie.

Good Omens returns July 28 on Prime Video. Check out the new poster below: