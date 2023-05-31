A new poster for Season 2 of Good Omens has just been released, giving us a peak into the ongoing adventures of Aziraphale and Crowley. The new poster comes ahead of the long-awaited second season of the Prime Video series, which is set to be released on July 28, 2023.

Season 1 of Good Omens was based n the 1990 novel of the same name. The novel was co-written by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Pratchett passed away in 2015, prior to the book's adaptation to television, but Gaiman serves as the creator of the series. Gaiman also wrote both the first and upcoming second season of the series. The series follows the unlikely friendship of the angel Aziraphale, played by Michael Sheen, and the demon Crowley, played by David Tennant. The first season of the fantasy series saw the pair teaming up to prevent the impending Armageddon and the arrival of the Antichrist.

Season 2 will consist of six episodes, all of which were written by Gaiman. Both Sheen and Tennant are returning for the second season, along with Season 1 favorites such as Jon Hamm, Derek Jacobi, Niamh Walsh, and Mark Gatiss among others. No trailer has yet been released for the upcoming season. However, the new poster gives us an intriguing look into the second season, which has been several years in the making.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED:

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Ending Explained: So Long, Farewell

A Peek Into Aziraphale's Bookshop

The new poster shows a look into Aziraphale's bookshop. The image shows his desk, covered in books and scrolls. The bookshelves are also crowded with books and scrolls. At the center of the poster is his chair, pushed out from its place at Aziraphale's desk. In the chair is a cardboard box with white feathers poking out. A cascade of several feathers is shown falling into the box, one black, for Crowley, and one white, Aziraphale's color. The poster features the tagline "unravel the mystery", inviting the viewer to catch clues in the chaotic tableau.

You will soon be able to unravel the mystery for yourself. Good Omens Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on July 28, 2023.