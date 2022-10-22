In 2019, Amazon Prime Video released Good Omens. Based on the novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, this show revolves around an angel named Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and a demon named Crowley (David Tennant), two friends who enjoy spending time on Earth and want to prevent Armageddon, the final battle between heaven and hell, from destroying it.

This six-episode series received plenty of praise from critics with Collider's Vinnie Mancuso saying that "Gaiman, who wrote all six episodes, is keeping the chaotic spirit of the book alive while also honoring Pratchett's endearing tendency to go off on humorous tangents, asides, and footnotes." Good Omens also received controversy for its irreverent jokes about the Bible and such with a Christian group launching a petition to have the show removed from Netflix, even though it was never on Netflix in the first place.

Although Gaiman released a mini-episode called Good Omens: Lockdown in mid-2020, the show was still originally marketed as a limited series. However, Amazon renewed Good Omens for another season in 2021 and Gaiman once again serves as its co-showrunner. If you want to learn more, this handy, easy-to-read resource guide will tell you everything you need to know about Good Omens Season 2.

Editor's Note: This piece was updated on May 10, 2023.

Image via Prime Video

Related:'Good Omens' Season 2: David Tennant & Michael Sheen Tease Return in Special Zoom Appearance at NYCC

When Will Good Omens Season 2 Be Released?

It was revealed at the 2022 New York Comic Con (NYCC) during the Good Omens Season 2 panel that the show will make its triumphant return sometime in the summer of 2023.

Amazon recently revealed that Season 2 of Good Omens will premiere on July 28, 2023.

Where Will You Be Able to Stream Good Omens Season 2?

As an Amazon Original Good Omens will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video, much like Season 1.

Is There a Trailer for Good Omens Season 2?

Image via Prime Video

As of this writing, Amazon has not publicly released a trailer for Good Omens Season 2, but they did show a clip at the show's NYCC 2022 panel. According to Collider's Maggie Lovitt, this brief clip shows Aziraphale and Crowley interacting with a new character, who may be very important this season.

How Many Episodes Will There Be in Good Omens Season 2?

Just like the first season, Good Omens Season 2 will be six episodes long, so Neil Gaiman and company hopefully tell a clear and concise story once again.

Who Is in the Good Omens Season 2 Cast?

Image via Prime Video

In addition to Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) and David Tennant (Doctor Who), other returning actors from the first season of Good Omens include Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as the archangel Gabriel, Derek Jacobi (Gosford Park) as the "Voice of God" that's also separate from God called Metatron, Niamh Walsh (The Sandman) as a Nazi agent from 1941 named Greta Kleinschmidt, Mark Gatiss (The League of Gentlemen) as a bookseller from 1941 named Mr. Harmony, Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9) as another bookseller from 1941 named Mr. Glozier, Reece Shearsmith (High-Rise) as the famous English playwright William Shakespeare, Doon Mackichan (The Day Today) as the archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo (Dune) as the archangel Uriel.

Season 2 also introduces several new characters into the fold, some of which are played by actors from the first season. Here is what we know about them based on interviews and press releases:

Quelin Sepulveda plays Muriel, a well-meaning angel that the actress describes as "gullible and curious." According to Gaiman, Muriel spent the last 6,000 years in a boring office job that she desperately wants to get out of. The NYCC clip shows Muriel arriving on Earth and meeting Aziraphale and Crowley. She tells the former that she's human, but the latter is suspicious of her presence. This preview also shows Muriel not knowing how to act like a human as she struggles to hold a cup and drink tea. Sepulveda has only appeared in two short films, Late Nights at the Movies and The Other End, and two episodes of the Showtime series The Man Who Fell to Earth, but she will appear in the upcoming action-thriller Havoc starring Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

Maggie Service plays Maggie, a record store owner whose business is right next to Aziraphale's bookshop in Soho. Service played the satanic nun Sister Theresa Garrulous in the first season. She has also appeared in several other shows including Doctor Who, Red Dwarf, and Quiz as well as the 2015 film London Road starring Olivia Colman, Anita Dobson, and Tom Hardy.

Nina Sosanya plays Nina, a coffee shop whose "Give me coffee or give me death" business is right across from Maggie's record store. She is also reportedly good at handling the Soho crowd. Sosanya played the satanic nun Sister Mary Loquacious, who later reinvented herself as Mary Lodges, in the first season. She has also appeared in several other shows such as Killing Eve, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and His Dark Materials as well as several movies such as Love Actually, Manderlay, and Juliet, Naked.

Miranda Richardson plays Shax, a new demon who takes over for Crowley after he is fired from hell. Not much is known about her character at this time, but the stone-cold look she gives in a promo image suggests she's not someone to be trifled with. Richardson played the human Medium Madame Tracy in Season 1. She is also an Oscar and Emmy nominee as she's popped up in various movies such as Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The Crying Game, and Chicken Run as well as various shows such as Merlin, Rubicon, and Parade's End.

Shelley Conn plays the new Beelzebub, leader of the forces of hell. Reportedly, this character has another name, so she's different from the Beelzebub seen in Season 1. It's unclear why Conn's character is the new Beelzebub, but this reason will hopefully be revealed soon enough. Conn is best known for playing Lady Mary Sharma in the highly popular Netflix series Bridgerton and plays an unspecified main character in Prime Video's upcoming superhero series The Boys: Gen V.

Good Omens Season 2 also introduces Liz Carr (Silent Witness) as another new angel named Saraqael. Other new actors include Siân Phillips (I, Claudius), Tim Downie (Outlander), Pete Firman (Peacock Season), Andi Osho (Line of Duty), and Alex Norton (The Count of Monte Cristo).

David Tennant's son and father-in-law, Ty Tennant and Peter Davison, will also be joining the cast of Season 2. Tennant will be playing a character named Ennon while Davison will play Alistair, but outside of their names, we don't know much else about the characters.

Related:‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Announces More Cast, Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand Not Returning

What Is Good Omens Season 2 About?

Image via Prime Video

Even though the first season of Good Omens adopted the entirety of the novel, Season 2 tells a completely new story that uses unrealized ideas by Gaiman and Pratchett.

Here's what the former said about Good Omens Season 2:

"It's thirty-one years since ‘Good Omens’ was published, which means it's thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel. I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens -- that's where our angels came from. Terry's not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with ‘Good Omens,’ and where the story went next." And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there. I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favourite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you've been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory."

When Was Good Omens Season 2 Filmed?

Good Omens Season 2 began filming in Scotland on November 2, 2021 and wrapped on March 1, 2022.