Prime Video and The Hillywood Show partnered up to announce the release date for Season 2 of Good Omens, the critically acclaimed TV adaptation of the best-selling novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. The news comes on the 33rd anniversary of the publishing of Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch.

In Good Omens, angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) team up to avoid the Apocalypse after spending their lives together as unlikely partners since the world's creation. Besides being a brilliant British fantasy series, Good Omens also became a fan-favorite show due to the unique relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley. Finally, the show also has a touching message that people can choose their own fate regardless of what they are told to do.

As much as we might love Good Omens, it’s been a while since we watched Season 1 in 2019. Fortunately, the latest Hillywood parody also serves as a great recap of the show’s central themes and plot points. Created by sisters Hilly & Hannah Hindi, The Hillywood Show creates parodies of blockbusters movies and series that use music and dancing numbers to retell our favorite stories from a new and funny perspective. And the Hillywood team didn’t pull any punch for the latest Good Omens-themed episode. That’s why we get a “Billie Eyelash” song, a parody of “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” by Billie Eilish. It’s the perfect way to get hyped about Good Omens' return, and fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long to watch Season 2.

Image via Amazon

When Is Good Omens Season 2 Coming to Prime Video?

Season 2 of Good Omens brings back Jon Hamm, Derek Jacobi, Niamh Walsh, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, and Reece Shearsmith. Among the newcomers, we have Miranda Richardson starring as Shacks, the demon who has replaced Crowley in his role after he abandoned his post in Hell. Other new cast additions include Quelin Sepulveda, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Liz Carr, Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, Alex Norton, and Shelley Conn taking over Anna Maxwell Martin's role as Beelzebub. Finally, Season 2 also stars David Tennant’s son Ty Tennant and father-in-law Peter Davison.

Season 2 of Good Omens comes to Primer Video on July 28. Check out the Hillywood parody of Good Omens and the Season 2 synopsis below.