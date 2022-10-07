Looks like the battle against Armageddon isn't over quite yet: Prime Video has announced that season two of Good Omens, the hit series based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name, will hit the streaming service sometime in the summer of 2023. The news came out of the show's NYCC panel, and while extensive details about the upcoming season have not been released, we also know that Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, and Miranda Richardson will be returning to the series in new roles, while Quelin Sepulveda joins the cast as the angel Muriel.

We learned at the NYCC panel (courtesy of Collider editor Maggie Lovitt) that Service and Sosanya will be playing characters named after themselves — a record shop owner who's neighbors with Aziraphale's (Michael Sheen) bookshop, and a coffee shop owner with a disastrous love life, respectively. Richardson will be playing Shacks, the demon who takes over for Crowley when he's sacked from hell, and Sepulveda's Muriel is a so-called "nice angel,'" who's spent six thousand years in the same office in heaven, reading and filing things.

While we have yet to receive any other details about the show's second season, we already know that whatever happens will extend beyond the limits of Gaiman and Pratchett's original novel, which season one covered in its entirety, up through and past the end of the world. How season two will expand on the mythos created by the novel's original authors is unknown — especially since Pratchett passed away before the first season was even produced — though with the smash success of season one, it's likely that the humorous tone and death-defying adventures from season one will hopefully carry into the new episodes as well. (And the Queen music. That too.)

While stars David Tennant and Sheen are returning, as well as Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel, we know that Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch will not be returning as the voices of God and Lucifer, respectively. (Maybe that means Crowley and Aziraphale are safe from another apocalypse?) Also returning are Derek Jacobi, Niamh Walsh, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, and Reece Shearsmith, and Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton have been added as new cast members for the second season.

Season one of Good Omens is streaming on Prime Video now. Season two will arrive sometime in the summer of 2023.