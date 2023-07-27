This review was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn't exist.

When Good Omens first premiered back in 2019, it was welcomed with open arms. Not only did it bring Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel of the same name to life, but it also cast Michael Sheen and David Tennant as a lovable duo of angel and demon. The series has all the hallmarks of a Neil Gaiman joint and embodied the spirit of the book, Gaiman, who served as the showrunner of the season, wrote all six episodes of the first season, and his fingerprints were all over it. From witty dialogue to wry humor, TV audiences fell in love with it as readers fell in love with the original novel.

Given its uproarious success, it seemed inevitable that we would get a follow-up season, even if this means that the story has to go off the reservation. But one thing on my mind, and likely many others' minds, was: would a Season 2 live up to the glory of Season 1? The short answer is: no, it does not. While Season 2 of Good Omens brings back the two characters who captured everyone's hearts — Sheen's angel Aziraphale and Tennant's demon Crowley — the setting and backdrop of their return lacks the impact and luster of the former season.

'Good Omens' Season 2 Lacks Scope

The issue with Season 2 is that there is no real plot. There are several subplots, one involving the angel Gabriel (Jon Hamm), and another involving the demon Shax (Miranda Richardson), but the theme of Season 2 seems to just be "here's Crowley and Aziraphale again." Gone is the sweeping doomsday plot that hovered over Season 1; the show doesn't even bring back Jack Whitehall's Newton Pulsifer and Adria Arjona's Anathema Device, even though the first season ended with the reveal that Anathema's prescient ancestor had more "nice and accurate" prophecies.

For some, who merely watch the show for the electric chemistry between Sheen and Tennant, this will be enough. It's clear that Good Omens has stumbled on a winning match, with the two actors even starring in their own comedy series, Staged, set during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. But for someone viewing this series through a critical lens, it feels self-indulgent — and sometimes, it even feels lazy.

It's unclear where the stumble was for the season, and having only seen the first five episodes and not the finale, I can't speak to whether or not the season wrapped up properly. While the episodes are still directed by Douglas Mackinnon, who directed all of Season 1, the series is now written by Gaiman as well as John Finnemore. Finnemore, who is a comedy writer as well as an actor, shouldn't bear the brunt of the blame for the season's lack of direction. Gaiman and Pratchett had planned for a Good Omens movie for years. After Pratchett's death, Gaiman had planned to give up adapting the project until he received a letter from Pratchett, urging him to continue. It's reasonable to expect that as much impact as Gaiman has on the series, Pratchett also did. It's clear that Finnemore and Gaiman do not have the same magical formula.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant Are Still Great in 'Good Omens' Season 2

Criticism of the series' plot aside, Sheen and Tennant are still wildly entertaining as Aziraphale and Crowley. We see more of the two characters battling with their inner demon (or in Crowley's case, his inner angel) as they balance what it means to be on the side of good or evil. This is what Gaiman has always excelled at doing, pointing out the hypocrisy in black and whites, and the two actors take the material and run with it.

For those looking for more evidence that Aziraphale and Crowley are soulmates, the new season certainly doesn't shy away from it — plus Gaiman himself has confirmed that they are, indeed, a love story. We get more outrageous outfits, more flashbacks, and more scenarios where we watch how these two characters have grown over the millennia they've known each other. In this way, although Season 2 feels like a show built for the fans, at least they get that bit right. This is a season that digs deep into Aziraphale and Crowley's relationship. Perhaps if it was only focusing on that, cutting out some of the other bizarre plots — such as a story with zombies — maybe there would be a bit more cohesion. For me, there's not much that the final episode can do to change my opinion of Good Omens' latest season, but stranger things have happened. What remains true is that solid chemistry can shine through even when writing and story-building falter.

Rating: B-

