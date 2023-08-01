Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Good Omens Season 2.

Based on Terry Pratchett's and Neil Gaiman's best-selling novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, Prime Video’s Good Omens was conceived as a limited series. Since the original book tells a self-contained story, there was no reason for the story to overstay its welcome. Still, thanks in grand part to Michael Sheen’s and David Tennant’s brilliant performances as Aziraphale and Crowley, respectively, we all wanted to know what happened next with our favorite angel/demon couple. Our prayers have been answered, with Gaiman developing a second season of Good Omens focused on Aziraphale’s and Crowley’s unbreakable bond. Best of all, it seems like Gaiman has ambitious plans for the future this time. That’s because, while Season 1 of Good Omens didn’t leave many loose threads behind, Season 2 has already set up Season 3.

After Season 2, Aziraphale and Crowley Still Need a Happy Ending

While Season 1 of Good Omens had high stakes due to its Armageddon plot, we all fell in love with the show thanks to Aziraphale’s and Crowley’s love for each other. Even if the duo doesn’t become a couple in the first season, their chemistry is undeniable. Furthermore, the history of how they grow closer together sends a beautiful message about how love trumps all, and even people who have been taught to hate each other can build a long, lasting, and loving relationship. In Season 1, that theme is echoed by Anathema Device (Adria Arjona) and Newton Pulsifer (Jack Whitehall), who fall in love despite being the respective descendants of a witch and a witchfinder.

Season 2 of Good Omens doubles down on the love theme by exploring how the fate of Aziraphale has been entangled with that of Crowley since before time began. The two angels met when God was still building the universe, and Lucifer had not yet fallen from grace. Tragically, during their first encounter, Crowley questions the reason for creating a whole universe filled with bright stars only so humans could gaze at the skies for a few thousand years. Crowley’s curiosity and unwillingness to obey orders mindlessly are some of the things that make him such a great person. Yet, he’s cast out to Hell for those same reasons, condemned to play the part of villain that Heaven forced him into.

Season 2 of Good Omens also explores different moments of Aziraphale’s and Crowley’s past, as the angel slowly realizes that reality cannot be reduced to black and white. Instead, many shades of gray push humans to act like they do. Finally, after everything that happened in Season 1, Crowley is confident that Aziraphale understands how Heaven can be as vicious as Hell.

Aziraphale's New Job Tears Him Apart from Crowley

Unfortunately, at the end of Season 2 of Good Omens, Aziraphale accepts the job of Supreme Archangel. Seemingly forgetting everything he learned over the millennia he shared with Crowley, Arizaphale is convinced that being in charge of Heaven is the best option for his future. Worse, Aziraphale even tells Crowley that Heaven is the good guy in the story. Old habits die hard, and Aziraphale’s binary vision of morality costs him a relationship with Crowley.

By the end of Good Omens’ second season, Aziraphale tries to convince Crowley to go to Heaven with him, so they can rule together. Crowley is disappointed and heartbroken, stealing a kiss and asking Aziraphale to stay on Earth with him. At the end of the new season, Aziraphale is on his way to Heaven while Crowley drives away in his car. So, of course, their story cannot be over.

Even if Crowley and Aziraphale don’t end up together at the end of the show, Good Omens sets up a third season where they both will have to discover who they are without each other. Maybe their happy ending will happen once Aziraphale realizes his mistakes and returns to Crowley. Or perhaps the happy ending will arrive once Aziraphale and Crowley make peace with being apart, building a meaningful life in different corners of the universe. Nevertheless, the journey is far from over for Aziraphale and Crowley, and we need Season 3 to explore the aftermath of their tragic separation.

Season 2 of ‘Good Omens’ Sets Up the Second Coming for Season 3

Season 2 of Good Omens also teases the main plot of Season 3. While Aziraphale and Crowley are the main reasons we watch the show, each season has a central biblical mystery to tie everything together. The first season dealt with the Armageddon. Season 2, in turn, focuses on Gabriel’s (Jon Hamm) amnesia and what it means for the balance between Heaven and Hell. Season 3 will take things even further, as Aziraphale’s first task as the new Supreme Archangel is to organize the Second Coming.

In religious tradition, the Second Coming is the prophesied return of Jesus Christ to Earth. While different religions have their own interpretation of what the Second Coming might be, the return of Jesus to our tiny blue planet is usually attached to the end of times, as the Son of God would be in charge of separating the good and the evil souls before the Apocalypse. It will be interesting to see how Good Omens Season 3 will adapt such an important event, especially considering Aziraphale and Crowley have helped thwart Armageddon twice. Maybe the Second Coming is part of Heaven’s new plan to end the world, the one Gabriel voted against in Season 2. Another option is that the return of Jesus Christ will happen independently of the Apocalypse in the series.

We should also consider that Aziraphale’s position as Supreme Archangel might also put him on a collision course with Crowley. By the end of Good Omens Season 2, the demon remains a free agent, but there’s no denying Crowley has some ties to Hell. If Heaven begins to plan the Second Coming, the Dukes of Hell will undoubtedly try to use the event for their means. In doing so, they might drag Crowley to the middle of yet another conflict between Heaven and Hell. That would force Good Omens’ protagonists to face each other for the first time since their separation, which might give them some closure. Be it as it may, we can’t wait for Prime Video to officially renew Good Omens and give Season 3 a release date.

