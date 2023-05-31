Heaven and Hell's ineffable duo is back at it again this summer, as Prime Video's Good Omens returns in just a couple of months. The surprise but highly-anticipated second season will once again follow the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley as they readjust to life on Earth. It will extend the original story from Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. While we still have a bit of a wait, Prime Video released the opening title sequence for Season 2 to tide us over.

Season 2's opening titles mimic that of Season 1's, with the same art style and familiar tune leading the way. This time, though, it brings Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) through an apocalypse-ravaged Earth, a trip to the underworld, and even into the cosmos. Though not too many details regarding the plot have been released, the opening confirms that Season 2 will focus on the aftermath of the Season 1 finale — with a dash of chaos, naturally. Moreover, the side-scrolling journey reiterates that whatever shenanigans the angel and demon get up to, literally everyone else will be along for the ride, whether they know it or not.

Good Omens Season 2 picks up following Aziraphale and Crowley preventing the apocalypse, much to the chagrin of their respective supervisors. So, now banished to live amongst the mortals, the duo begins to enjoy their new life as their friendship carries on. However, their newfound peace is interrupted when an unknown messenger approaches the pair with a shocking mystery. Based on the premiere episode title revealed in the opening, "The Arrival," it's likely viewers will quickly learn about said mystery and why Crowley and Aziraphale are the best angel and demon for the job.

Who Stars in Good Omens Season 2?

Along with Tennant and Sheen, the upcoming season brings back other familiar faces, as well as a handful of new ones. Other returnees include Jon Hamm, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Niamh Walsh, Gloria Obinayo, Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, and Doon Mackichan. New faces include Miranda Richardson as Shacks, who takes over Crowley's role in Hell; Ty Tennant, son of David Tennant, as a character named Ennon; Pete Davison, David Tennant's father-in-law, as Alistair; and Shelley Conn as Beelzebub. Other new cast includes Maggie Service, Alex Norton, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, Liz Carr, Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Quelin Sepulveda, and Nina Sosanya.

Good Omens Season 2 premieres July 28 on Prime Video. Watch the title sequence below: