The angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley are almost back, and we finally have our biggest look yet at the angel-demon duo. After teasing viewers with the poster and opening sequence, Prime Video released the first trailer for Good Omens Season 2. The trailer catches viewers back up with the pair responsible for stopping the end of the world. Unfortunately, their reprieve from life-altering events doesn't seem to last long.

With the trailer comes the reveal of this season's mystery, and it's one of heavenly proportions. Season 2 picks up with Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) following their spectacular display of disobedience in Season 1 -- even though it was for the greater good. So, after thoroughly upsetting their respective supervisors, the duo are banished from Heaven and Hell, now living a quiet life amongst the mortals. Aziraphale has his bookshop, and Crowley... well, he has Aziraphale. Unfortunately, their peace is interrupted when the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) shows up unannounced, and he's not so angelic anymore.

The trailer finally clarifies the season's tagline of "something's going down in the up," and it's because Gabriel has suddenly gone missing from Heaven. Not only that, Gabriel has no recollection of who he is or how he ended up in Aziraphale's shop. Though his arrival in London is a bit of a shock, especially for Crowley, Heaven seems fairly nonplussed, more annoyed at the inconvenience than anything. However, it seems there's much more going on than first meets the eye. Aziraphale is adamant on helping Gabriel, and Crowley goes along with him. But both Heaven and Hell have an agenda with Gabriel, with the trailer teasing that a war between the two is brewing. Who knew an archangel was so important?

Image via Amazon

RELATED: 'Good Omens' Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, Plot, and What to Expect

The Ineffable Cast of Good Omens Season 2

Along with the mentioned cast, a handful of new and returning faces will be in Season 2. Doon Mackichan and Gloria Obianyo reprise their roles as the archangels Michael and Uriel, respectively. Returning faces in new roles include Miranda Richardson as Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina. New cast members include Liz Carr as the angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as the angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as the demon Beelzebub. Additional cast includes Alex Norton, Pete Firman, Ty Tennant, Pete Davison, Andi Osho, Siân Phillips, and Tim Downie.

Good Omens is executive produced and co-showrun by author Neil Gaiman alongside director Douglas Mackinnon. Narrativia's Rob Wilkins executive produces as a representative of Terry Pratchett's estate, with John Finnemore as co-writer and executive producer, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole as executive producer. Season 2 is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Good Omens Season 2 premieres all six episodes on Friday, July 28, on Prime Video. Watch the trailer below: