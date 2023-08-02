Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Good Omens.

The Big Picture Good Omens Season 2 ends with cliffhangers, hinting at a potential third season and leaving viewers wanting more from the angelic and demonic duo.

Aziraphale and Crowley's relationship takes a heartbreaking turn as they go their separate ways, leaving fans wondering if they will reconcile or become enemies.

The mention of "The Second Coming" in the finale hints at a biblical reference and sets up the plot for Good Omens Season 3, potentially leading to Aziraphale's change of heart and a possible reunion with Crowley.

When Good Omens Season 1 hit Prime Video back in 2019, viewers were treated to a tight, six-part adventure, to which it felt like writer Neil Gaiman closed the book at the end of it. While the series did leave the door open for more adventures with everyone’s favorite angelic and demonic duo, the story was wrapped up in a neat little bow. Alas, due to its enormous success, after a long wait, we’ve finally been treated to more adventures with Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale and David Tennant’s Crowley for Good Omens Season 2. It’s a duo that we can’t seem to get enough of, and judging by the Good Omens 2 finale, there’s still plenty more of the devilish duo to come.

Unlike the original series, Good Omens Season 2 leaves us with a number of massive cliffhangers, and with Gaiman hinting at the idea of this being the second part of a trilogy, it’s less of a question of if we’ll see Aziraphale and Crowley again, but more when will we see them again? Let’s hope it's not another four years! Either way, the Good Omens 2 finale left us with a lot to think about... and perhaps even a tear in our eyes.

RELATED: Michael Sheen on 'Good Omens' Season 2 & Reacting to the Show's Cult Following

Will Crowley and Aziraphale’s Relationship Ever Be the Same Again?

Image via Prime Video

After fans began shipping the unlikely couple in the years since the first series aired, the Season 2 finale, “Every Day,” would have made many fans heart’s whole... before tearing them to shreds. After a slightly disjointed-yet charming subplot where the double act played Cupid, setting up neighboring store owners Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya (characters named after their actors themselves), Crowley was confronted with the realization that he and Aziraphale needed to take stock of their friendship. Perhaps every once in a while, they should step away from their endless shenanigans and have an actual conversation – they may even find something special there in the process.

Of course, the conversation didn’t go as planned, with Aziraphale announcing his return to heaven and Crowley refusing to go with him putting a spanner in the works. What follows is an extremely emotional final scene, where Crowley passionately kisses his partner in crime, confessing the potential he sees if they stayed together… but Aziraphale slowly breaks our hearts, reminding us that nothing is forever, and just like that, the two go their separate ways.

The Good Omens Season 2 premiere snuck in a quick mention of one of the most beloved rom-com writers of all time, Richard Curtis, as the angel and demon began their comical plan to force their neighboring shopkeepers together. It’s clear that Gaiman has a lot of respect for Curtis’ work, with Good Omens Season 2 paying homage to many of his tropes, so this heartbreaking ending shouldn’t have come as such a surprise. But now we’re left wondering, will the unorthodox duo make amends, or will they tragically become enemies as another war between Heaven and Hell threatens to break out? Will they become romantic partners or just friends? If Richard Curtis movies are anything to go by, we shouldn’t be too worried about their future just yet, but who knows what Gaiman has up his sleeve for if Good Omens Season 3 ever makes it to our screens.

What Is the ‘Second Coming,’ and What Is Aziraphale Going to Do About It?

Image via Prime Video

The plot of Good Omens Season 1 follows Aziraphale and Crowley defending Earth from an imminent Armageddon, while Season 2 followed the couple finding themselves knee-deep in a plot for an even bigger Armageddon. Luckily for us, Jon Hamm’s Gabriel and Shelley Conn’s Bleezebub were romantics who secretly attempted to prevent the doomsday event – geez, Gaiman really was going full Richard Curtis here! But as Season 2 comes to its close, we get a hint that humanity might not be safe just yet.

Derek Jacobi returns as the Metatron in the Good Omens Season 2 finale, pitching a future for Aziraphale where he can lead Heaven into a new age, a prospect that excites the fallen angel. Finally, he can make Heaven into a force of good and get rid of the authoritarian culture of its past. It’s an offer too good for him to refuse, hence why he put it before his relationship with Crowley, but it might not be as good as it seems.

As Aziraphale and the Metatron return to heaven, the latter mentions the next stage of their plan: "The Second Coming". In classic Good Omens fashion, this is a biblical reference to the return of Jesus Christ to earth. Many religions believe in slightly different iterations of this prophecy, however, most of them speak about it being God’s final triumph over his enemies and resulting in the end of humanity. Imagine Season 1’s Armageddon, but even bigger! That gives us a rough idea as to what the Good Omens Season 3 plot will be about, and Aziraphale’s face upon hearing this hints that he’s probably not all that on board with the idea. Will this result in him seeing the error in his ways and uniting with Crowley? We sure hope so.

What’s Next for Crowley in ‘Good Omens’?

Image via Prime Video

With Crowley and Aziraphale’s age-old partnership now in ruins, what exactly will Crowley’s next moves be? The finale ends with him rage-filled and driving off on his own. It’s likely that we’ll see a regression in his character after being denied when finally opens up and admits his feelings to Aziraphale. Will he be even more rogue than ever before? How far will his rebellious acts go? Or perhaps he’ll become a third wheel in Maggie and Nina’s brewing romance here on earth – we’re yet to see them two get together after all! Whatever Crowley’s future holds, it's likely he’ll be darker and fiercer than ever, but who knows, perhaps he’ll surprise us.

While Good Omens Season 2 perfectly rounded off its season-long plot, it certainly left us with a lot of questions to think about in the wait for its third and likely final installment. If the emotions in the finale’s final moments were anything to go by, we all better stock up on tissues for when the beloved series returns, whenever that may be.