These are not good omens for Good Omens. Since the bombshell report from the U.K.-based Tortoise Media detailing sexual assault allegations against the author, series creator, and showrunner Neil Gaiman, Prime Video’s adaptation of his and Terry Pratchett’s novel of the same name had paused production on what would be the third and final season. Though Gaiman had offered to step back from the project, the future was still left up in the air as Amazon considered what to do with the show in the meantime. It’s now been reported though that the series will conclude with a single 90 minute episode.

Good Omens is far from the only series affected by the controversy surrounding its embattled creator. Disney wasted no time putting its long-gestating The Graveyard Book adaptation on hold when the news broke. Though The Sandman is still going ahead with its second season on Netflix, a behind-the-scenes sneak peek shared in September notably omitted any mention of his presence. However, the story of Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) would be the first to be drastically changed in the wake of the news. It likely didn’t help that more allegations against the author have since come out, with five women so far speaking out against Gaiman.

Amazon had picked up Good Omens for a final season in hopes of giving the cast and crew a proper sendoff. The show had been designed to fully tell the story of the demon and angel duo, starting from Season 1’s journey to avert Armageddon followed by Season 2’s tense adventure to unravel the mystery of Gabriel’s (Jon Hamm) lost memory while avoiding the attention of Heaven and Hell. Along the way, the pair realized their powerful feelings for one another, setting up a finale that would pay off their relationship at last. Season 3 would’ve seen Aziraphale and Crowley try to stop the end of everything one last time after the latter’s devastating decision, with the creative team promising the return of plenty of beloved characters for the high-octane ride.

Who Made Up the Cast of ‘Good Omens’?

Close

Sheen and Tennant are the heart and soul of Good Omens, but the series also boasted plenty more star power throughout its run. Hamm was one of the new additions in Season 2, joining a group that also featured Derek Jacobi, Miranda Richardson, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, and many more. Hopes for Season 3 were that filming would begin in January, though a new presence at the top would’ve been needed. In addition to Gaiman’s offer to step down, co-showrunner Douglas McKinnon had departed a year back.

All episodes of Good Omens’ first two seasons are streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned here at Collider for future updates as they come out.