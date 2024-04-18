The Big Picture Neil Gaiman announces Good Omens Season 3 production won't start until 2025.

Gaiman reveals David Tennant has read the first three episodes of the upcoming season, and is excited for the next one.

Season 3 will see Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) destined to save the universe from another Armageddon, the only problem is they're not on speaking terms.

Neil Gaiman has shared an exciting update regarding the state of play surrounding the third season of Good Omens, the hit Prime Video series adapted from his and Terry Pratchett’s novel of the same name. The news comes over four months since the Season 3 renewal was initially announced by Amazon MGM Studios, who produce the series. In a conversation about the repercussions of last year's strikes in Hollywood, Gaiman shared updates on his three forthcoming television adaptations and, talking to Deadline, he revealed that production for the last season of Good Omens on Prime Video, featuring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, wouldn't begin until early 2025. "You know, Dead Boy Detectives premieres in 10 days. I've watched half of Sandman Season 2, and it's remarkable. I'm currently writing Good Omens Season 3, and we're scheduled to start filming in January," he revealed.

Speaking with TVInsider Gaiman also revealed how many episodes he's finished writing, explaining that Tennant is already dying to read the next one.

“I’m writing it currently, so I don’t know what I can say other than I got a video message from David Tennant this morning asking me where the scripts were, because he wants to read more of them. He’s only read the first three and he’s very excited to find out what happens next. [...] It’s going to be fun. Some people that you love will be coming back; some that you expect, some that you don’t. And it’s more like the high-paced, high-stakes madness of Season 1, I think, than it is like the sort of gentle, romantic, funny, sweet Season 2.”

Good Omens is based on Gaiman and Pratchett’s famed 1990 novel titled, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. The series follows the misadventures of the most unlikely best friends in the form of angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and demon Crowley (Tennant), who have lived on Earth among humans since the beginning of time. In an attempt to preserve the lives they’ve enjoyed on Earth, they’ve teamed up to stop the biblical apocalypse from occurring. The series also stars Jon Hamm, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Miranda Richardson, Shelley Conn, and more.

What Will The Third Season of 'Good Omens' Be About?

Gaiman noted that the series' final part will draw from the sequel he originally envisioned with Pratchett, focusing again on Aziraphale and Crowley as they attempt to thwart global destruction.

"I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

Good Omens' third and final season begins filming in January 2025. The first two seasons are streaming now on Prime Video.

