Good Omens Season 3 has been shrouded in controversy, the sort of which can often lead to the swift downfall of a series. Alas, the show has fought through the issues and promised to deliver a finale to the incredible series, removing Neil Gaiman following allegations of sexual misconduct. Gaiman has denied the allegations profusely, but the two women who first accused the former showrunner, as well as an additional three women since, were enough to see him and his production company Blank Corporation leave the series. Gaiman is credited as having contributed to the finale, but will not be part of production when it begins in 2025 in Scotland. Despite this, one finale remains, and it has now been confirmed that a fan-favorite character will reprise their role in the special 90-minute episode.

Officially, Doon Mackichan, the woman behind the scene-stealing Archangel Michael, will be back in all her heavenly glory for the finale, as confirmed via her Instagram. Whilst picking up her prize for Best Actress at the BAFTA Scotland Awards following a stellar performance as Cathy in the comedy series Two Doors Down, Mackichan took to social media to celebrate her win, as well as giving the aforementioned exciting news. Mackichan said:

"Over the moon to have won the BAFTA for Best Actress in Glasgow on Sunday. Dedicated it to our dear departed writer Simon Carlyle and celebrated Cathy in style! Happy to say I will be back up in my favourite city in January to film Good Omens."

'Good Omens' Has Won Multiple Awards

For all its controversies, there's no denying just how worthy Good Omens is of its third outing. Despite the second season failing to live up to the heady heights of the first, the show still receives plenty of praise from both critics and fans, highlighted by the numerous accolades accumulated by Good Omens. At the 2019 Comedy.co.uk Awards, the series picked up the Best TV Comedy Drama and Best Comedy of the Year prizes; At the Dragon Award in the same year, it won the award for Best Science Fiction or Fantasy TV Series. The show has also won a TV Times Award, Nebula Award, Radio Times' Reader Award, and multiple Tell-Tale TV Awards. The prizes don't stop at just the show itself either, with David Tennant picking up the Best Actor title at the 2020 Scottish Comedy Awards.

Doon Mackichan is confirmed to return for the Good Omens finale. You can watch the first two seasons on Prime Video now.

