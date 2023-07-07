Good news for fans of Good Omens, as Neil Gaiman reveals he and Terry Pratchett, who co-wrote the 1990 novel on which the show is based, plotted out plans for a sequel - and it's not the show's upcoming second season. The show's first season, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video back in 2019, is an adaption of the pair's novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurste Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, and stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant. A second season is set to hit the streamer later this month, on July 28.

Speaking with SFX, Gaiman revealed that he and Pratchett had together made notes on what would feature in a sequel to their fantasy comedy, detailing rough plot points. However, this proposed follow-up does not serve as the source material for the upcoming season. Instead, Season 2 will act as the connecting tissue between the two stories that he and Pratchett conceived, should a Season 3 of the show come to be. Gaiman explained, "because the hypothetical season three exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn’t feel that we could drive straight from season one into that." He continued, "I knew what the stakes were. I knew what the parameters were. I also knew that I had David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen]. I had the angels from plot number one. I had demons from plot number one. And with anybody that I wanted to bring back, but didn’t have room for right now, I did not have to bring them back as themselves."

Thanks to this, fans can be assured that should the show be renewed for a third season, both of its original creators will have had a hand in crafting its narrative. Should the reception to the upcoming season prove as positive as that which Season 1 received, then things are looking promising for a follow-up; the show was originally only intended to be a limited series, however Amazon renewed it for a second season in 2021, with Gaiman returning to serve as co-showrunner. Despite a largely positive critical reception, Good Omens did receive some backlash on account of its humor and irreverence in regard to the Bible, with some Christian groups even calling for its removal.

What is Good Omens About?

Good Omens follows the story of an angel named Aziraphal (Sheen) and a demon named Crowley (Tennant) who share an unlikely friendship. As the pair enjoy spending time on Earth, they endeavor to stop Armageddon, a world-ending war between Heaven and Hell which would destroy the planet.

Season 2 of Good Omens will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 28. In the meantime you can catch up with the entire first season now. Check out the trailer for the upcoming season below: