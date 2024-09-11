As per a report from Deadline, Good Omens co-creator and showrunner, Neil Gaiman, is said to have offered to step back from the third season of the hit fantasy series. This comes following the serious sexual abuse allegations made against Gaiman, initially by four women in a thorough podcast series by UK-based startup news outlet Tortoise Media, with a fifth woman later coming forward via another podcast, "Am I Broken: Survivor Stories.". According to the report, the decision has not yet been responded to by Amazon, with the production company facing a clear pivotal choice, especially considering that Gaiman's co-showrunner for Good Omens Seasons 1 and 2, Douglas McKinnon, has departed the series as of 2023.

All this comes following Amazon and BBC Studio's swift decision to hit pause on production of Good Omens Season 3, despite Gaiman's denial of the allegations and insistence on their inaccuracy. Season 3 was set to begin filming in January 2025, according to Gaiman, but Amazon has yet to either confirm or deny that fact. Another of the writer's projects, an adaptation of his 2008 young adult title The Graveyard Book, has also been put on pause, with several major decisions yet to be made in the process. The pause on production of The Graveyard Book is just one more in a long line of production issues the adaptation has faced, with Gaiman mentioning this in an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, saying:

"Every 18 months, the same cycle has been happening, where they tell me that they’ve got a new writer on it. Then, a few months later, they send me a script and it’s okay. It’s 75% of the way there. It reads a lot like the last scripts that were done. And then, they tell me that they’re out for a rewrite. Normally, I don’t get sent the rewritten script. They just tell me, “No, we don’t really like it. But we’ve got an idea for a writer who’s going to really nail this.” And then, a few months later, they tell me that they’ve hired the new writer, and it begins again."

Could This Mean 'Good Omens' is Back on Track?

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The news that production was being paused, alongside the severity of the accusations made by the five women, meant that the future of Good Omens looked to be in some trouble. Alas, if Amazon chooses to agree to Gaiman's supposed offer, and another showrunner can be found by January, then the production of Season 3 could perhaps go ahead as scheduled. The third outing for the fantasy series is set to see the return of many fan-favorite characters, including Michael Sheen as Aziraphale and David Tennant as Crowley. The third season is scheduled to be the show's last.

Neil Gaiman has offered to step back from Good Omens in light of accusations of sexual abuse. You can catch the first two seasons of the series on Prime Video.

