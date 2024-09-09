Another one of Neil Gaiman's adaptations has hit a hurdle. Deadline reports that Prime Video has paused production for the third season of Good Omens. Shooting for the show's third and final season was underway in Scotland. This is not a cancelation since possible production changes are reportedly being discussed. Gaiman has been the show's executive producer, writer, and showrunner for all the seasons, including this one.

The news comes a few days after Disney paused the adaptation of Gaiman's The Graveyard Book which was in the early days of production. The move was influenced by the sexual assault accusations levied against the writer by four women. UK-based startup news outlet Tortoise Media released a detailed podcast series where the women accused Gaiman of abusing them sexually. The accusations ranged from unwanted sexual relations to the breaking of boundaries in consensual relationships by turning regular sexual encounters rough. Gaiman denied the allegations, saying they made him feel "disturbed."

'Good Omens' Ends After Three Seasons

Image via Prime Video

The series premiered in 2019 and took long breaks between seasons. Prime Video renewed it for a third and final season, allowing the cast and crew to wrap up the story. The third season would focus on Aziraphale and Crowley's attempt to save the world for the third time while exploring their bond. Season 2 ended with the duo being torn apart, something that Season 3 would work toward rectifying. Michael Sheen reprises his Aziraphale character, while David Tennant returns as Crowley. Gaiman had teased a high-octane third season that brings back familiar characters, saying,

"It’s going to be fun. Some people that you love will be coming back; some that you expect, some that you don’t. And it’s more like the high-paced, high-stakes madness of Season 1, I think, than it is like the sort of gentle, romantic, funny, sweet Season 2.”

The third season does not have a premiere window, but stay tuned to Collider for updates once production resumes and everything gets back on track.