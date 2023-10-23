The omens are good for a third season of Good Omens. Cast options for the supernatural comedy's stars, including David Tennant and Michael Sheen, have been picked up, but showrunner Douglas Mackinnon will not return.Deadline reports that prospects for a third season of the Amazon comedy are good, with options for the show's co-leads Tennant and Sheen having been picked up for what is likely to be its final season.

However, not everyone from the show's creative team will be there to see the show off into the great beyond: Douglas Mackinnon, executive producer, director and co-showrunner for the show's first two seasons, has moved on. He broke the news on Instagram, and Neil Gaiman, who co-wrote the book the series was based on with the late Terry Pratchett, confirmed it, stating that "Douglas has moved on to other projects." Mackinnon is a veteran of British TV, with episodes of Jekyll, Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Outlander under his belt.

Have You Heard the Good News About 'Good Omens'?

Based on the bestselling 1990 Gaiman-Pratchett novel, Good Omens tells the tale of a mismatched pair of supernatural beings; the hedonistic, sarcastic demon Crowley (Tennant) and the fussy, fastidious angel Aziraphale (Sheen) who must nevertheless work together to find the Antichrist and prevent the Apocalypse. A satire on religion and modern mores with a human heart at the center of it, the show was a success, and quickly built a devoted fan base. While the first season completely adapted the source novel, the show was unexpectedly renewed in 2021 for a new season reuniting Crowley and Aziraphale, who find themselves caught up in a mystery when the amnesiac angel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up on the latter's doorstep. Gaiman based parts of the season on a sequel to the original novel that remained unfinished upon co-writer Pratchett's 2015 death.

The second season left off on a cliffhanger - just when it seemed like the relationship between Crowley and Aziraphale would take a romantic turn, the latter left Earth to help God bring on the Second Coming. While the show has yet to receive an official renewal, Gaiman reported that he was working for scripts on a hypothetical third season last month.

Good Omens' first and second seasons are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.