The Big Picture Good Omens has been renewed for a third and final season on Prime Video, providing fans with the conclusion they have been eagerly waiting for.

The upcoming season will focus on the end of the world, with only Crowley and Aziraphale being able to save the day.

Filming for Season 3 will take place in Scotland soon, with David Tennant and Michael Sheen returning as the beloved duo.

It's ineffable! Following that devastating cliffhanger, fans will be delighted to learn that Good Omens has officially been renewed for a third and final season on Prime Video. Earlier this year, David Tennant and Michael Sheen returned as Crowley and Aziraphale and delivered a season centered on a turning point in their over six-thousand-year relationship. The second season saw everyone's favorite angel and demon working together, not to stop the end of the world, but to solve a mystery. Along the way, they attempted to play matchmaker for a pair of sapphic shop owners and stumbled into the realization of their very real feelings for each other. With Season 2 ending with a heartbreaking love confession from Crowley followed by Aziraphale re-committing to a broken system — on top of Armageddon 2.0 — audiences are dying to know how it all ends.

Along with the announcement of the news, writer and showrunner Neil Gaiman spoke about finishing the story he created with the late sir Terry Pratchett. In his statement, Gaiman teased a little of what fans can expect for the final season. He said:

“I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking.”

Additionally, Good Omens executive producer Rob Wilkins said: “We're delighted to see Crowley and Aziraphale returning after breaking our hearts in Season Two. Seeing award-winning duo David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen] reunited will be such a joy. We only wish Terry was here to enjoy the ride with us.”

When Will 'Good Omens' Season 3 Start Filming?

Close

While Prime Video did not announce an official date for filming, the studio noted that cameras would be rolling in Scotland "soon." Tennant and Sheen will be returning for Season 3, however, further casting information has yet to be revealed. It's likely that we'll see more returning faces including Derek Jacobi, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, and Nina Sosanya, among others. Not much has been revealed about the plot of Season 3, but Gaiman has been working on the scripts for quite some time. With Metatron (Jacobi) intent on getting Armageddon back on track, it will be up to Crowley and Aziraphale to save the world that they've both fallen in love with — and maybe, just maybe, they'll save each other in the process.

Good Omens Season 3 does not yet have a release date, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video