The Season 2 finale of Good Omens left fans reeling as our favorite angel/demon duo, Aziraphale and Crowley, were torn apart, unable to stay together right by each other's side where they truly belong. It was a heart-rending conclusion that left fans wanting even more of the couple, so the news that Prime Video had renewed the show for a third and final season months after that finale aired was received as answered prayers. Now, Aziraphale himself comes bearing even better news as Michael Sheen teases that as we advance into the final chapter, the show may do away with heartbreaks, teasing a conclusion that will leave fans satisfied.

While Season 3 is still in the development phase, it is delightful to learn that the makers are well aware of how much the fans are invested in the show's central love story, which many consider the best aspect of the series. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Sheen seemed to share the same sentiments as the fans that Season 2's conclusion was indeed hurtful. He further hinted that the makers of the beloved fantasy series are considering audience reception as development for the final season continues. "It’s still in development, but obviously I’m very excited to work with David [Tennant] again, and I love that character. I’m very excited about it," Sheen said, further adding:

"One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it. You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it. And seeing how people reacted to the end of Season 2 was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I’m sure, that Season 3 will be a satisfying experience for everyone."

What To Expect From 'Good Omens' Season 3

Close

While Season 3 will seemingly have a happy ending for Aziraphel and Crowley, the series won't be entirely lovey-dovey as the duo still has a major mission on their hands with Armageddon looming. The pair will have to set their differences aside and team together if they are to set things on the right track regarding the end of the world. Neil Gaiman whose novel co-written by Terry Pratchett serves as the source material for the series, teases that audiences should expect "high-paced, high-stakes madness" for Season 3. Just like Sheen, David Tennant (who plays Crowley) is equally excited about how the story is panning out. Gaiman said:

“I’m writing it currently, so I don’t know what I can say other than I got a video message from David Tennant this morning asking me where the scripts were, because he wants to read more of them. He’s only read the first three and he’s very excited to find out what happens next. [...] It’s going to be fun. Some people that you love will be coming back; some that you expect, some that you don’t. And it’s more like the high-paced, high-stakes madness of Season 1, I think, than it is like the sort of gentle, romantic, funny, sweet Season 2.”

Filming for Good Omens Season 3 is slated to begin in early 2025. No release date has been set, but you can catch up on the series as Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO