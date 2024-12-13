The Sundance Film Festival can be counted on to debut many excellent films that are handed off to different distributors and eventually seen by audiences beyond the select circle attending the in-demand event. This year’s Sundance featured films such as the Best Picture contender A Real Pain, the emotional documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, and the Netflix horror hit It’s What’s Inside. However, one of the primary reasons that Sundance exists is to help shed a spotlight on filmmakers that have not yet been recognized; this is famously the festival that discovered beloved filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Damien Chazelle, Steven Soderbergh, and Ari Aster, among others. It appears that the next generational talent has been uncovered in writer/director Indian Donaldson, because her debut film, Good One, is a clever dark comedy that examines the unique anxieties that come with being a teenage girl.

What Is ‘Good One’ About?

Good One stars breakout star Lily Collias as the teenager Sam, who is going on a camping trip into the woods with her father, Chris (James Le Gros), and his best friend, Matt (Danny McCarthy). Although camping is an activity that Sam generally enjoys, she finds it challenging to be the only young person on a trip; Matt’s son refuses to join them on the venture, and the resulting familial dysfunction causes the group to have some awkward conversations. Sam increasingly feels like her opinion no longer matters, Matt will go on extended, random rants at a given moment, and Chris increasingly shows that his ambitions for being a “man of the wilderness” may have been too great. However, it is a frightening encounter between Sam and Matt that changes the tone of the trip, as Sam is forced to recognize that the two companions she is staying with are far different than she may have imagined.

Good One does a great job at justifying its limited scope, as the film does not go outside of the specific trails and locations that the trio visits during their hike. This could have felt tedious if Donaldson’s filmmaking was not kinetic, but there are many moments in which she succeeds in showing the pure power and beauty of nature. Sam is inherently a rather softly spoken character, so it would not make sense for her to be particularly verbose. Many of the best scenes involve Sam simply preparing the camp and making observations that end up improving the quality of their setup; these are put into stark contrast with Matt and Chris, who seem woefully unprepared for the realities of what they’ve agreed to. The film embraces all aspects of an awkward vacation and even leaves room for some dark comedy in order to balance everything out.

​​​​‘Good One’ Is a Nuanced Depiction of Intersectionality

Good One explores the unique pressures that Sam is under and how even the most seemingly wholesome environments could be threatening to her. She is forced to do the hard work while Chris and Matt wax poetic about the past and is reluctantly assigned a nurturer role when all she wants to do is focus on her own experience. The fact that she is a young woman also means that she is forced to always be on alert, as there are instances in which men could try to take advantage of her. Although the style of Good One is largely ambiguous, the few moments of legitimate tension are effective because of how realistic they feel.

Good One marks the debut of a truly great filmmaker, as there aren’t many directors who are able to have such confidence of vision within their first feature. Although there are aspects of Donaldson’s style that could be compared to the minimalism of Kelly Richardt or the realistic dialogue of Richard Linklater, she succeeds in crafting a coming-of-age story that is entirely unique. Good One may have been underseen, but it is safe to say that Donaldson’s name is one that will be mentioned far more frequently within the next few years.

Your changes have been saved Good One During a weekend backpacking trip in the Catskills, 17-year-old Sam navigates the clash of egos between her father and his oldest friend. Release Date January 21, 2024 Director India Donaldson Cast James Le Gros , Danny McCarthy , Sumaya Bouhbal , Lily Collias Runtime 90 minutes Main Genre Drama

