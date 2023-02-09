It doesn't matter how predictable an ending is or how many times the same plot line has been regurgitated in a slightly different font; fans of romance films will never tire of a good old-fashioned romance trope, whether it's friends to lovers, fake dating, or a classic love triangle.

Although a romance film is never truly bad (the worst are so bad they become good), some films do these tropes better than the rest. It's those movies — the ones that have viewers teary-eyed, blushing, and feeling incredibly lonely all at once — that are the ones fans of the genre come back to time and time again with no choice but to restart the film as soon as the credits start rolling to feel the gooey romantic goodness all over again.

10 Love Triangle — 'It's Complicated' (2009)

Fans of the romance genre will be more than familiar with the "love triangle" trope and the age-old debates of the "good guy" versus the "wrong guy" and the "childhood sweetheart" versus the "new beau." Usually, the good guy or the childhood sweetheart wins out, but not all movies go down that road.

While Nancy Meyers is a master of all things romance in film, her depiction of the "love triangle" trope in It's Complicated is truly special. Not only does this film capture the essence of the "love triangle" perfectly, with a messy but beautiful set of circumstances thrown at Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin, and Steve Martin, but the supporting characters in the film are so delightful that every viewer will want to be part of Meryl Streep's fictional family by the film's end (if they didn't already).

9 Opposites Attract — 'Life as We Know It' (2010)

The "opposites attract" trope is a classic: there's something charming about people falling in love because of their differences rather than splitting because of them. While films do a tremendous job at making viewers believe these relationships could actually work, Life as We Know It does a beautiful job at depicting the cracks and challenges in such a relationship, doing so in a way that lets the relationship feel natural, unforced, and genuine.

Of course, rom-com queen Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel effortlessly capture the heart of every viewer, all while watching the Wiggles, eating edible brownies, and working their "Messer magic."

8 Delayed Epiphany — 'Just Go With It' (2011)

The "delayed epiphany" or the "they were right in front of you all along" trope is perhaps the most simultaneously frustrating and satisfying of all the romance tropes. Romance fans know that these stories have a happy ending, but the protagonists can't see that they would be perfect for one another.

Perhaps a shock to some, but the film that does this best is one starring Adam Sandler, proving that the comedian is more than silly songs and outlandish accents. Sandler's chemistry with Jennifer Aniston is simply perfect. Because of this film, fans will never hear The Police's "Every Breath You Take" without thinking of their belated realization or looking at a coconut without feeling a little bit ill.

7 Forced Proximity — 'The Proposal' (2009)

Romance fans will be familiar with the thrill of reading a book or watching a movie and finally reaching the long-awaited work trip, vacation, or sketchy motel stay, where the most pressing question comes to a head: how many beds will there be? So, it is all the more exciting when that trope manifests on the big screen and involves none other than Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, a queen bed, and a "baby maker" blanket.

Although this film incorporates other romance tropes, such as workplace romance and fake dating, the tender, vulnerable, and often hilarious moments between Bullock and Reynolds in their forced close quarters make their relationship all the more special.

6 Friends to Lovers — 'When Harry Met Sally' (1989)

Not only is this rom-com the best example of the "friends to lovers" trope, but it is one of the best romantic comedies of all time. When Harry Met Sally is proof that when Nora Ephron is at work, magic will be created, which is only aided by the unbeatable chemistry between Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

Together the pair have redefined male-female friendships, New Year's Eve declarations of love, deli etiquette, and autumnal fashion. Most importantly, they left an unforgettable impact with heartfelt dialogue and provided hope for all who asked for their dressing on the side in the process.

5 Workplace Romance — 'Set it Up' (2018)

Set it Up is a rom-com which, much to the dismay of fans, has mostly flown under the radar, not yet having marked its place among the greats. With its precious drunken pizza scene, "over-d*cking around," and the message that "you like because, and you love despite," this film's brilliance will be recognized in no time.

What makes this film so great is the effortless chemistry between leads Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, the two collectively giving fans reason to believe a reprisal of the rom-com genre at its best is upon us. If the movie executives listen to fans' pleas, viewers can hope to see the pair reunited in many rom-coms.

4 The Plus One — 'Plus One' (2019)

Admittedly, the title may seem like this one is the obvious choice, but from the "plus one" trope, there were several films to choose from, none as severely underrated as this.

Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid are romantic comedy gold, bringing a sense of cynicism, humor, and all-around messiness to the genre that is new. The film easily trumps others, such as The Wedding Date or Holidate, as the pair find comfort in one another as they navigate an otherwise trying wedding season.

3 Fake Dating — 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

Before it was trending on TikTok for Kate Hudson's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain," it held a special place in fans' hearts due to Hudson's yellow dress and Matthew McConaughey's early 2000s leading man charm.

As Andie Anderson (Hudson) sets out to drive Benjamin Barry (McConaughey) away by doing all the things you're not supposed to do in a relationship, and Ben seeks to win her over at the same time, what viewers are left with is a messy fake dating scenario that can only end with a dramatic love declaration, after the feelings venture out of the fake and into the painstakingly real.

2 Fated Lovers — 'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)

Viewers who didn't immediately believe in fate and soulmates after finishing Sleepless in Seattle desperately need to watch it again. Sleepless in Seattle asks viewers to believe in the magic of film, love, and the Empire State Building and delivers on its promise.

Watching this film leaves viewers with an urge to tune into late-night radio that is too strong to ignore, believing that soulmates can be brought together with the nosey guidance of Dr. Fieldstone, a hopeful 10-year-old named Jonah, and a letter. While viewers may not find a young Tom Hanks waiting for them at the top of the Empire State Building, director Nora Ephron has instilled hope that someone else for viewers — the right person — just might.

1 Second Chance Lovers — 'Ticket to Paradise' (2022)

Where Pretty Woman has aged poorly in its depiction of love and romance, Julia Roberts' latest rom-com is a testament to second-chance love and the beauty of finding (or perhaps reconnecting with) the right person later in life.

Set against an idyllic tropical backdrop, with adorable supporting characters, and a subliminal "enemies to lovers" plot line, this film is proof that George Clooney and Julia Roberts are the ultimate rom-com duo, with Clooney's classic handsomeness making another generation of film goers swoon, and the film's setting sure to inspire hopeless romantics to up and move to Bali to take a chance on finding love across the sea.

