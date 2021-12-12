The first trailer for the CBS medical drama Good Sam shows Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill) and Jason Isaacs (Peter Pan) going back and forth for the spot of best doctor. Will things work out? … we will have to wait and see.

Good Sam follows Sam (Bush), a skilled but suffocated heart surgeon who graciously takes on her new leadership roles after her distinguished yet domineering boss Dr. Rob Griffith “Griff” falls into a coma. When he awakens wanting to resume his work, things aren’t as he expected when Sam has taken over as boss and is left to supervise him. If that isn’t hard enough, things get even trickier when Griff turns out to be Sams's overbearing father who has never acknowledged her talent. This Medical drama was written by Katie Wech and directed by Tamra Davis.

Co-stars joining Bush and Isaacs include Michael Stahl-David, Edwin Hodge, Davi Santos, Skye P. Marshall and Omar Maskati.

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'Mass': Jason Isaacs, Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton Share Their Love for the Project in New Featurette

During a CBS winter TCA Panel on Friday, Bush shared some of her thoughts regarding the show. Deadline reported:

“What I love about how [executive producer] Jennie [Snyder Urman] and Katie have threaded the needle is that both [Sam and Griff] are right, and both of these people have a reason to believe what they believe. And this central, at times David and Goliath, and at other times, this gendered clashing of the rams. But also, at times, a generational shift between the history of the patriarchy and what might come forward if, I don’t know, more women get elected office, for example.”

She continued,

“All of those dynamics are being represented in a family drama. It feels real, and it feels grounded in all of the ways that Sam is an optimist. Griff has learned hard lessons and he’s pragmatic, perhaps to a fault. And each of them thinks the other person needs to either be less practical or less empathetic and neither of them is.”

If you want to watch the drama unfold, check out the exciting new trailer below. Good Sam premieres January 5.

Movies Like 'Divergent' to Watch for More Dramatic Dystopian Fantasies If you thought Tris was plucky, try on these protagonists for size

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email