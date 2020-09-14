Seth MacFarlane, Steph Curry, and Norman Lear Team Up for Animated ‘Good Times’ Reboot

An animated reboot of the classic 1970s sitcom Good Times is in the works from executive producers Seth MacFarlane, Steph Curry, and television icon Norman Lear, who developed the original. The Boondocks producer Carl Jones will serve as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. MacFarlane is producing via Fuzzy Door with Erica Huggins, while Curry is producing via his Unanimous label with Erick Peyton and Jeron Smith.

“It’s a thrill to be partnering with Norman Lear and to help bring new life to his groundbreaking show Good Times, through the talent and personal stories of Carl Jones and the team at Unanimous,” MacFarlane and Huggins said in a press release. “Animation is the ideal medium with which to reimagine the original show, and through the lens of Carl’s sharp, biting humor, audiences will grow to love these classic characters all over again.”

Curry and Peyton said in a quote, “We are so excited about this project! Unanimous is all about authentic partnerships and this team felt genuine from the beginning. Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family we can overcome any obstacle. We think, now more than ever, the world needs to see a show with hope and positivity.”

“It’s a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry,” Jones said. “We are excited to carry on the original legacy of Good Times – but now animated and a little edgier. Let’s just say the struggle has just gotten strugglier.”

Good Times aired for six seasons from 1974 to 1979, focusing on the Evans family as they struggle to make ends meet in inner-city Chicago. The show was notable for being the first sitcom featuring a Black two-parent family, although John Amos, who played patriarch James Evans, was killed off after Season 3 following a dispute with Lear. It also featured Jimmie Walker as J.J., who became a pop culture sensation for his wacky antics and his catchphrase "DY-NO-MITE!" Incidentally, both Amos and co-star Esther Rolle were dissatisfied with J.J.'s character, which was reportedly part of the reason behind Amos' dismissal and Rolle's departure from the series after Season 4. It'll be interesting to see how J.J. is portrayed in this reboot series, and whether it will include James and Florida (Rolle) or focus on the series as it was in its later seasons.