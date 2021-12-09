How many times have you gone to a movie that wasn’t as good as its trailer? It can be an enormously disappointing outcome, but, looking at things from a glass half full perspective, at least you’ll always have those promising trailers to return to. Even if the feature film wasn’t all that great, a trailer can still work well on its own merits. Whether it’s the editing, the music choice, the atmosphere it conveys, or any other countless details, trailers are a remarkable art form, and that includes teaser trailers.

Not quite as common these days thanks to the more truncated marketing campaigns many films receive, teaser trailers are a great way to give audiences a small taste of an upcoming motion picture. Because of how detached they often are from the films they’re promoting, they can work especially well as standalone works of art, especially when they’re comprised of footage shot just for the teaser, like that inaugural Spider-Man trailer. Not every movie a trailer advertises can be great, but tons of subpar movies have at least produced teaser trailers so good they’ll be remembered long after the features they’re promoting are long forgotten.

Fred Claus

As a movie, Fred Claus is a strange duck, a Vince Vaughn vehicle that lays on the snark heavily for its first two-thirds before bombarding the viewer with treacle in the third act. It’s a disjointed mess of a thing, but at least, unlike other subpar Christmas movies, this one inspired a pretty funny teaser trailer. Comprised of footage that isn’t anywhere to be found in the final film, the Fred Claus teaser trailer just has the titular Fred (Vince Vaughn) and Santa Claus (Paul Giamatti) sitting on a coach and trading banter.

In concept, it’s a simple teaser, but one that effectively conveys the disparate personalities of the two characters. There are also some naturalistic line deliveries here (like Giamatti conveying Santa’s incredulousness at Fred suggesting he get a dog) that prove amusing thanks to how they play against the inherently heightened concept of this movie. Even Vaughn, whose schtick could grow tiresome in feature-length movies, elicits chuckles in his antics with his brother. With this teaser trailer, Fred Claus leaned on restraint and its two lead performers to convey that this was a movie audiences had to check out. It succeeded in that goal quite nicely. Fred Claus as a movie is on the naughty list, but its teaser trailer is decidedly on the nice list.

Man of Steel

It’s now become a cliché to say that the trailers for Man of Steel functioned as better Superman movies than the final cut of Zack Snyder’s 2013 directorial effort. This includes the teaser trailer, which dropped with The Dark Knight Rises and established a tone unlike any other from preceding Superman films. The tender photography, evoking the works of Terrence Malick, immediately establishes a sense of tangibility to the heightened world of this iconic superhero. A mournful score also establishes a distinct sense of identity compared to other takes on this seminal fictional figure.

Just in case you thought Man of Steel was looking to be too different from the past, though, the teaser concludes with a shot of Superman flying across the sky, culminating in him stretching his arms out in front of his body, causing him to propel forward at supersonic speeds. This is followed by the reveal of the new Superman logo, a back-to-back dose of classical Superman elements told uniquely. Lots of praise has been afforded to the Man of Steel trailers, and such positivity to this teaser, which deftly balanced a unique take on Superman with the beats of the character you just can’t leave behind.

The Hills Have Eyes 2

When you first start watching the teaser trailer for the 2007 horror movie The Hills Have Eyes 2, you think you know what to expect. The grim-looking landscape fits with the backdrop from the first film while a mutant lugging a human body wrapped in a sock also matches the bleak aesthetic of the first The Hills Have Eyes remake. Then, a foot stomps onto the ground just inches away from the camera. This figure begins to walk forward, also carrying an elongated rope behind them. Suddenly, the camera begins to move behind this new figure, quietly revealing that this teaser trailer puts the viewer in the point-of-view of a human being carried off to a mutant lair.

It's a great reveal, all told in one well-realized take to ensure the uneasy atmosphere isn’t undercut by abrupt pieces of editing. Even better, that’s it for what this teaser trailer provides. This reveal doesn’t kick off a montage hurriedly going through footage from The Hills Have Eyes 2, the teaser is exclusively comprised of this surprisingly immersive scene. The eventual sequel often went too far in shoving depraved behavior into the audience’s face, so it’s nice that The Hills Have Eyes 2 found a way to chill moviegoers in a more restrained manner.

Independence Day: Resurgence

You’d be forgiven for forgetting that there even was an Independence Day sequel, but the summer of 2016 delivered such a project in the form of Independence Day: Resurgence. The production ended up garnering little in the way of positive marks from critics or moviegoers, but at least the film’s existence produced a great teaser trailer. This piece of marketing starts traditionally before hitting its stride in the second half when a montage of action beats occurs set to what sounds like a radio recording of Bill Pullman’s big Presidential speech from the first Independence Day.

A collection of words once meant to inspire and rally the public now sound haunting juxtaposed against footage of human beings getting clobbered by new alien forces. The audio abruptly cuts out at the very end, depriving viewers of hearing Pullman declare what holiday people will be celebrating, especially accentuating the sense of dread. Twisting iconography of the original movie to create a new tone like this suggested that Independence Day: Resurgence had the potential to offer something new compared to its predecessor. That potential didn’t pan out, but at least the teaser trailer was quite impressive.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

How do you recover from the mixed (at best) reception to Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and get people excited about the next entry in this cosmic franchise? You drop a great teaser trailer, which is just what Star Wars: Attack of the Clones did. Running just 72 seconds in length, the genius move here was to time the trailers edits to Darth Vader’s breathing. The off-screen but obvious presence of this Star Wars baddie did a great job establishing an ominous atmosphere hinging on Anakin Skywalker’s continued downward trajectory towards evil.

Structuring the teaser like this provided a sublime way to mix the old and the new elements of Star Wars, especially since the footage also suggested through uneasy snippets, like a glimpse of Clone Troopers boarding a ship, that this galaxy far, far away was about to get more ridden with despair. That’s bad news for the inhabitants of this fictional universe, but it is good news for those who enjoy a good teaser trailer.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Part of the problem with Tim Burton’s take on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was the need to explain so many of the delightfully inexplicable parts of the original story. Willy Wonka can no longer be just an eccentric candy maker. Instead, he has to have his personality stem from daddy issues with his dentist father. While the film itself is a frustrating experience, the teaser trailer for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a much better project, mostly because it doesn’t feel the need to explain everything that’s going on on-screen.

Set to the tune of creepy child animatronics singing an ode to Willy Wonka, the teaser is mostly a montage of familiar characters and locations from the book. This is much more about establishing the kind of oddball vibe one would imagine emerging from Tim Burton adapting a Roald Dahl novel. The stripped-down nature of the teaser also means that there isn’t expository dialogue to weigh down the strange imagery and quietly uneasy tune dominating the trailer. It’s all just weirdness for the sake of weirdness. In short, this teaser trailer delivered delightful work leaning on the peculiar.

Godzilla (1998)

The olden days of movie marketing included a recurring tendency to deliver teaser trailers for big blockbusters a year in advance of their release dates that contained no footage from the final film. Done to build up anticipation long in advance even if principal photography had barely begun, there’s a charm to these teasers opting to create characters and locations whole cloth rather than just going for being a traditional trailer.

The 1998 remake of Godzilla from Roland Emmerich went down this route, delivering a teaser that focused on a bunch of schoolkids touring a museum that witness the titular lizard’s foot stomping on a T-Rex skeleton. A shot fired across the bow of the big star of Jurassic Park, you can see the ending of this teaser coming a mile away. Thankfully, the build-up to get there (which smartly takes its time in delivering the inevitable presence of Godzilla) is still exciting enough to make the teaser trailer quite entertaining.

