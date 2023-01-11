Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, Freeform revealed the first-look image of Maia Mitchell making her return in Season 5 of the popular series Good Trouble as a guest star. This comes just a few months ahead of the series' return on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform before becoming available on Hulu the next day.

Mitchell started portraying the character of Callie Adams-Foster back in 2013 on the series The Fosters, which Good Trouble is a spinoff of. The series was originally renewed for a fifth season back in August 2022. When it was first renewed, it was unclear if she would return to the show after she departed from the series in Season 4, but while she isn't returning full-time, this new image does confirm that fans of the beloved character will get to see her at least one more time.

As said before, Good Trouble is a spinoff of The Fosters that takes place a few years after that series' conclusion and follows sees sisters Callie and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they move to Los Angeles and deal with the trial and tribulations of their young lives. Living in an apartment building known as The Coterie, the sisters met a cast of characters that are all trying to find their own success and place during this next step of their lives. As per the official description of the upcoming fifth season, "The roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood."

Image via Freeform

Who Else Works on Good Trouble

The series is created by Joanna Johnson, who also serves as showrunner. With Mitchell returning to the cast as a guest star, the series stars Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig, and Booboo Stewart. In addition to being of creator and showrunner, Johnson serves as an executive producer alongside series star Ramirez as well as Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Good Trouble returns to Freeform for a fifth season on March 16 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT before becoming available on Hulu the next day. You can see the first image of Mitchell returning to the series as well as read Season 5's official synopsis down below.