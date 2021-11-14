The dutiful wife and the cheating politician — a tale as old as time. Taking inspiration from the scandal of the '90s surrounding Bill Clinton's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, writers and producers Michelle and Robert King developed the seven-season law drama, The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies (ER) in a tour de force performance as Alicia Florrick, wife of demoted State's Attorney of Illinois Peter Florrick played by Chris Noth (Sex and the City). After his very public sexual and political corruption scandal breaks, landing him in prison, Alicia Florrick returns to work as an attorney and takes charge of the family.

No longer the politician's wife smiling brightly at the cameras, Alicia Florrick reaches out to a former law friend Will Gardner, played by Josh Charles (Dead Poets Society), to work at his law firm. In agreeance with his partner, Diane Lockhart, played by Christine Baransky (spin-off The Good Fight), Will gives Alicia a starting job. As Alicia transitions from the role of the housewife and dutiful politician's wife, she realizes just how much she's lost to be the "good wife."

Let's look back at some of the best and most memorable episodes from The Good Wife.

The Last Call (Season 5, Episode 16)

The aftermath of Will Gardner's death. After being gunned down by his client midtrial, Will's death becomes the before and after in Alicia's life. Despite having ended their brief love affair, Will and Alicia were magnets that kept gravitating to one another. This particular episode chronicles Alicia's grief in real-time as she grapples with Will's sudden death. All through a single voicemail Will left her before he passed, her final lifeline to him.

His last words after their significant fallout when Alicia left to start a firm with Cary Argos, played by Matt Czuchry (The Resident): "Alicia… hold on, your honor… I'll call you back." The episode focuses on Alicia's trajectory to accepting Will's death, a raw and emotionally draining episode that showcases Alicia Florrick disoriented in her grief.

Red Team, Blue Team (Season 4, Episode 14)

Four-year associates at Lockard & Gardner grow resentful over having Diane and Will's offer to make them partners be withdrawn. Alicia and Cary feel underestimated by the partners of the firm. This culminating act drives Alicia to agree to Cary's offer of starting their own firm at the end of Season 4 — but they don't know how much money the firm is hemorrhaging and how that factored into the decision to withdraw offers.

However, it's not just the episode that plants the seed in Alicia's mind to start the firm. It's the episode that sneaks up both on Will and Diane and the viewers. They ask Alicia and Cary to participate in a mock trial to better prepare for their upcoming trial: An energy drink triggers a seizure that killed a young girl whose grandparents are now suing the company. In a battle of wills, Will/Diane vs. Alicia/Cary foreshadows the events to come. Alicia and Cary do such an excellent job at being the mock prosecutors of the case that it ignites an all-out fight between Will and Alicia, ending in a heated kiss.

The Good Wife is never afraid of pushing character boundaries, which makes this episode akin to watching a pay-per-view heavyweight fight as both opposing councils give it all they have. It's even more entertaining when it ends in a kiss.

VIP Treatment (Season 2, Episode 5)

Power and wealth is the name of the game. What happens when it becomes the only thing making the world go round? This is The Good Wife's attempt at tackling the dark reality of a world that prefers to shield men of status than care for the women they hurt, all before the #MeToo era. After a massage therapist accuses a Nobel Peace Prize winner of sexual assault, the firm decides whether or not to take the case. First, they assess whether or not there's enough evidence to go forward, and then whether or not they were willing to become the target of accusing a Nobel Peace Prize winner of such a crime.

In this grim episode where the reality of sexual assault victims comes further into the light, the massage therapist (Natalie Knepp) is not the "typical" portrayal of a sexual assault victim. She's not meek and trembling from the experience. She's assertive and vocal about what happened, not shying away from the scrutiny of the firm's doubts. This is where Lockhart & Gardner become another cog in the machine that protects the perpetrators and discards the victims. Their decision on whether or not they take the case is based on how the victim appears to be acting and not on what she's told them. She doesn't fit the mold of a "victim"; therefore, she must not be one.

In the end, it ends just as most cases end: nowhere. The massage therapist decides to cut her losses and not do anything about it. Even after it's confirmed she is not his first victim, she doesn't think it's worth it to have her entire life be put under the microscope for judgment from the public should she pursue the suit. Somehow the victim would end up losing more than the perpetrator.

In Sickness (Season 2, Episode 21)

"In Sickness" is the bomb that goes off in Season 2. The one viewers had been waiting for after finding out Kalinda, played by Archie Panjabi (The Fall), had an affair with Alicia's husband.

If season five was about the death of Will Gardner, season two was about the fracture of Kalinda's and Alicia's friendship. Margulies' continued performance as the demoralized wife of a cheating husband only deepens in this episode. It's the subtle double betrayal of Alicia's emotional journey that makes this episode a highlight. It's also about friendship aligning with a romantic one, as Alicia feels just as betrayed by Kalinda as she does by Peter.

Centered on women's journey, it was refreshing to see a friendship between two women become the focal point of Alicia's pain. It adds value to the idea that relationships between friends can be just as deep and nuanced as that of a romance.

Closing Arguments (Season 2, Episode 23)

"Closing Arguments" is a relatively calm finale considering the emotional storm the entire second season had been. However, it's the end that brings an emotional climax to its final crescendo. Will and Alicia. The will they, won't they of the entire series ultimately become the "it" of the finale.

Not dwelling too much on the case of the day, the final ten minutes of the finale become the pinnacle of a long journey pining for Will Gardner. Finally, he makes his move on Alicia. What ends up happening is one of the best elevator scenes in all of television as the doors open and close on floors, intentionally marking the gradual rise of their desire for one another.

Je Ne Sais What? (Season 4, Episode 12)

The Good Wife is known for its Rolodex of impressive guest stars; even better when they're recurring ones like Carrie Preston (True Blood), who plays the enigmatic Elsbeth Tascioni. After being arrested for allegedly harassing someone, Elsbeth Tascioni enlists the help of Will, Diane, and Alicia to help her get out.

It's not so much the plot of the episode that makes this episode a memorable one, but Preston's effortless performance as Elsbeth. There is not a single moment through the episode that you can take your eyes off of her. She exuberates so much energy into Elsbeth's personality as a neurotic yet overly friendly lawyer that is smarter than she looks. It's also Elsbeth's undeterred optimism that strangely resembles that of Ted Lasso but in the setting of a court drama.

All in all, it's just a fun episode. Seeing Will, Diane, and Alicia's interaction with someone like Elsbeth Tascioni is like taking a giant rest from a long marathon that's usually every other episode of The Good Wife.

Hitting the Fan (Season 5, Episode 5)

There's nothing quite like a big reveal in The Good Wife. This episode hits the ground running as Will finds out Alicia and Cary have been planning to leave the firm and poach clients. Entering Alicia's office, Will slowly unravels in front of her until every word that comes out of his mouth hits like daggers. Conflating his relationship with Alicia, Will feels a betrayal that equals the one Alicia felt when Peter cheated on her. Josh Charles and Julianna Margulies give the season's best performances as vitriol spreads through both of their voices, still holding this underlying tension of what they shared.

It's an episode that feels like riding the teacups at Disney — nauseating and exhilarating at the same time. It parallels the build-up of Will and Alicia's romantic interlude in the Season 2 finale but in a more raw and aggressive way that culminates with Alicia crying inside an elevator. A pointed callback.

Dramatics, Your Honor (Season 5, Episode 15)

If "Hitting the Fan" was the tornado that ravaged Lockhart & Gardner's halls, "Dramatics, Your Honor" is the sudden tsunami that runs over everything in its path. It's the sudden death that grips both the characters and the viewers. The best and worst kept secret of the entire season, as Will is suddenly dead after being gunned down in court by his client.

There's a void that becomes almost unbearable as Alicia gets that call from Kalinda during a speech, telling her Will is dead. Wied eye and stunned, Alicia's face is the last one audiences see before the episode ends. It's an episode that grabs you by the throat and doesn't let you breathe even after it's all over. A tragic way to usher out one of the show's most beloved characters, but what a way to inject the show with new conflict that stems from how much everyone loved Will Gardner.

Goliath and David (Season 5, Episode 11)

Another great episode of the battle of wills, except it takes an even more personal turn. Having to work as opposing councils in a case, Will and Alicia fall back on knowing one another so "intimately" to best the other. It's a dance of old lovers that finally leads them to a silent agreement of mutual respect. It makes them reflect on what made them so good, professionally and personally, when they were together.

It's also a bittersweet moment in hindsight. It's the last time Alicia sees Will before he dies. Her last memory of Will is teasing one another, finally allowing themselves to start a road toward forgiveness after she starts the firm. It was also a fresh walk down memory lane for viewers as they witness never before seen flashbacks of that night Will and Alicia walked into that hotel room.

Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1)

The first episode of any series sets the tone for what's to come. And what a beginning it was for Alicia Florrick as the pilot positions her role right away. In the opening scene, as the camera shows Alicia standing next to her husband, she's there to show support for him despite the cheating scandal. Lightbulb flashes from the press, blinding both Alicia and the viewer as the sequence progresses.

The pilot brilliantly introduces Alicia and sets her up as a sympathetic character that ultimately evolves into anti-hero territory. It also gives Alicia's origin story credence as more than just the dutiful wife, but as someone who had to sacrifice her selfhood for her husband.

Bad (Season 1, Episode 13)

One of The Good Wife's other most memorable recurring guest stars is Dylan Baker's (Spider-Man 2) Colin Sweeney. Accused of murdering his wife, Colin is this wealthy and charming man that's also into extracurricular sex activities. A slimy character, he's also this dubious question mark on morality that pops up into Alicia's life in the rest of the series.

