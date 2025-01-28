Before stepping into the role of Christian Wolff in The Accountant, Ben Affleck made waves in Hollywood with his Oscar-winning breakout hit Good Will Hunting. Co-written by Affleck and his lifelong best friend, Matt Damon, the film captured audiences’ hearts with its emotional storytelling and earned the duo the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, but if you want to see the movie on Prime Video, you'd best get your skates on because time is running out to see how you like apples on the Amazon platform.

Released in 1997 and directed by Gus Van Sant, Good Will Hunting tells the story of Will Hunting (Damon), a working-class genius with a troubled past who works as a janitor at MIT to pay the bills, but when a math professor (Stellan Skarsgård) discovers Will’s extraordinary intellect, he introduces him to therapist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams), who helps Will to confront and control the emotional barriers standing in his way, and become more than he ever thought was possible from his humble beginnings. Affleck plays Will's best friend (not much of a stretch for Affleck, this one) Chuckie Sullivan, who gets some of the script's most moving moments, including the famous "You owe it to me" speech.

The movie was met with immediate critical acclaim upon its release, earing nine Academy Award nominations and winning two — Best Supporting Actor for Williams and then Best Original Screenplay for Affleck and Damon. Additionally, the film grossed over $225 million worldwide on a modest $10 million budget and remains a defining moment in Affleck’s career.

What Was the Legacy of 'Good Will Hunting'?

The movie has had a huge and long-lasting effect, both as a film and as a showcase of its writers. It introduced audiences to Affleck and Damon who were, at that point, completely unknown actors who became stars overnight. Meanwhile, Williams' performance won him — quite unbelievably — his one and only Academy Award, from four nominations, and the film remains one of his most cherished performances, even more so following his tragic passing. He also rocks one of the finest "professor beards" seen in modern cinema.

Good Will Hunting is streaming now on Prime Video, but departs on February 1, so catch it while you can.