Good Will Hunting is now available to stream for free on Fawesome and it's undoubted that the 1997 comedy-drama, written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, has stood the test of time as one of the most beloved films of its era. Starring Damon as the titular Will Hunting, a troubled mathematical genius, and the legendary Robin Williams as Dr. Sean Maguire, the film explores love, loss, and self-discovery with a really light touch that's still super effective.

Directed by Gus Van Sant, Good Will Hunting was a major success upon its release, earning over $225 million at the box office and receiving widespread critical acclaim. The film went on to win two Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay for Damon and Affleck, and Best Supporting Actor for Robin Williams’ stunning performance.

Matt Damon Was In Awe of Robin Williams

Damon recently opened up about one particularly unforgettable scene in Good Will Hunting, highlighting the brilliance of his late co-star Robin Williams. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Damon revealed the behind-the-scenes magic of Williams’ improvisation in one of the film's most magical moments.

In the movie, after Dr. Maguire helps Will work through his emotional walls, Will leaves Boston to follow his heart to California. In a letter left for Maguire, Will echoes a line from an earlier conversation, saying, "I had to go see about a girl." The scene was originally written for Maguire to remain silent, simply absorbing the weight of the moment. However, Williams’ improvised response, “Son of a bitch. He stole my line,” became an instant classic.

Damon recalled his reaction to the improvised moment:

"Robin would open the door and come out, and he'd find this letter. I was right next to Gus, next to the camera...'cause we wanted it as if he was hearing my voice. I said, 'Sean, if the professor calls about that job, tell him sorry, I had to go see about a girl.' So I would say that. And what was scripted was that he just takes a moment and realizes that I'm gone. In true Robin fashion, we did 60 takes. Like we just left the camera rolling and he kept coming out, and kept coming out. He did something different every single time. I remember when he said, 'Son of a bitch. He stole my line,' I grabbed Gus' shoulders. I felt him tense up like we both knew. We were like, 'Holy shit.' What a line. How did we not think of that?"

