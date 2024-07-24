The Big Picture Goodbye, Hello explores family dynamics and self-realization in a charming comedy drama starring Jeremy Ford and Steve Guttenberg.

Ryan returns home to care for his dying father and falls in love with the caretaker, leading to new insights on family bonds.

Gravitas Ventures continues to deliver diverse and captivating films, with Goodbye, Hello set to premiere on August 13 on digital and cable VOD.

There’s a new indie drama in town as Collider has the exclusive first look at Gravitas Ventures’ latest film, Goodbye, Hello. Playing into complicated family dynamics and the harsh realization that we’re all a little more like our parents than we’d like to believe, the film stars Jeremy Ford (Netflix’s Fear Street film series) as a young man forced to return home after his father, Gene (Steve Guttenberg) is given a short and troubling prognosis. There’s a lot that’s been keeping Ford’s Nate away from this big homecoming and family reunion, but as viewers can see in today’s trailer, there’s even more that will hook him in to stay.

After receiving a panicked call from his sister Maggie (Charlotte D’Alessio), Ryan has no choice but to make his way home to take care of and hopefully reconnect with his dying dad before it’s too late. With all the charm that one could expect from a comedy drama centered around strained family bonds and new beginnings, Goodbye, Hello follows Ryan’s journey as he finds himself falling in love with his father’s caretaker Amal (Hollie Bahar), who teaches him that he and his dad might not be so different after all. The colorful trailer promises plenty of silly hijinks in what can be described as a later-in-life coming-of-age movie.

Along with the main four cast members, Goodbye, Hello also features performances from Alan Trong (The Sympathizer), Nancy Linari (The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest), and Taylor Alden (Way Down Bundy). The film’s biggest name is undoubtedly Guttenberg, who holds the gruff and curmudgeonly role as Maggie and Ryan’s ailing parent. Audiences will undoubtedly recognize the actor from his iconic career in films such as Police Academy, Three Men and a Baby, The Bedroom Window, and It Takes Two. Along with starring, Ford also penned the comedy drama’s script alongside Bec Pittard with Jack Cooper Stimpson directing.

Gravitas Ventures’ Busy Year

With a well-rounded docket of offerings, Gravitas Ventures has already delivered some terrific titles for fans of all genres in 2024. The studio kicked off the year with the horror thriller DarkGame led by Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick before giving viewers a history lesson courtesy of the historical war feature, Bardejov. More recently, Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly led the cast of the dark comedy Bad Behaviour, with the studio celebrating the arrival of its gripping psychological thriller, Exposure, earlier this month.

You can check out our exclusive first look at the trailer for Goodbye, Hello above and see it on digital and cable VOD on August 13.