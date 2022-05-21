Music legends have been receiving their proper due of documentaries lately from Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime to George Michael’s Freedom Uncut, and now, Disney+ has announced their plans to release a project surrounding the life of legendary performer, Elton John. Join John on his final performances and take a trip through his personal stash of archived recordings and interviews in Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend.

Academy Award nominated director, R.J. Cutler, who has worked on docs including Belushi and The War Room, is standing at the helm of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road alongside John’s husband and filmmaker David Furnish. Cutler and Furnish will set out to shine a light on the end of the performer’s time taking his show on the road, all leading up to John’s final concert this November at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. Weaving together John’s past as not only a skilled and celebrated musician, but also his humanitarian contributions to the world, fans will be given a front row seat to see John as they’ve never seen him before. Audiences will time hop from the ‘70s to present day and all points in between as they witness John’s legendary performances in venues such as Madison Square Garden and locations including London.

Known for his toe tapping tunes and outlandish on-stage performances, John has released a whopping 31 albums over his 50+ year career. Known for hits including “Rocket Man,” “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” and countless more, John would also lend his musical stylings to the world of Broadway where he composed music for shows including Aida and The Lion King (both the film and the on-stage adaptation.) A revered name in the LGBTQ+ community, John created The Elton John AIDS Foundation back in the early ‘90s to support those battling the disease. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, John has earned himself an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, Tony Award, and was even knighted in 1998.

Cutler will serve the film as a producer under his This Machine Filmworks banner alongside Furnish on behalf of his and John’s Rocket Entertainment with Trevor Smith joining. John Battsek, Jane Cha Cutler, and Elise Pearlstein will executive produce. In a statement released to accompany the film’s announcement, Cutler commented that it was “a thrill and an honor” to work on such an “intimate and unique” project focused on “one of the world’s most celebrated artists.” It’s with this fervor that we know Cutler will give his all to his telling of the life and final touring days of John’s career.

There is no release date set for Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, but we can expect it to hit festivals and then have a limited theatrical release before it becomes available to stream on Disney+.

