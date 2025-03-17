Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas was one of several films that ultimately revitalized the gangster genre and is considered to be one of the greatest modern gangster films of all time. Based on the 1985 book, Wiseguy, by Nicholas Pileggi, Goodfellas tells the story of real-life mafia associate, Henry Hill, played by Ray Liotta, who narrates his life starting as a teenager and his early days in life, highlighting his success and wealth which all the way up to his inevitable downfall.

Goodfellas was an overall hit and went on to receive several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Today, Goodfellas is recognized for its iconic quotes, Scorsese's masterful direction, and an array of memorable characters such as the old-school capo, Paulie Cicero (Paul Sorvino) and the smooth-talking Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro). From the minor but unforgettable Tony Stacks (Tony Sirico) to the hot-headed Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci), these are the ten best characters in Goodfellas, ranked.