You don't become one of the seminal filmmakers of cinema history without breaking a few rules. One of the original voices of the maverick New Hollywood movement in the 1970s, Martin Scorsese maintained his autonomous and sometimes rebellious streak even when he was fully immersed in the mainstream. As an artist, his most radical sensibilities come in the integral but often overlooked editing room.

Over the last 45 years, Thelma Schoonmaker, Scorsese's long-time editor, has been his closest collaborator, not just because of their prolific status, but because the three-time Oscar-winning editor's groundbreaking work underlines the director's mastery of cutting, even though he constantly breaks the cardinal sin of disrupting continuity. Scorsese's most beloved film, Goodfellas, represents the pinnacle of film editing. Although one scene involving Paul Sorvino contains a glaring break in continuity, its inclusion, while frustrating to the sticklers, was based on a practical reason that more filmmakers should follow.

Martin Scorsese Left a Glaring Continuity Error in 'Goodfellas'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The guiding principle behind classic film editing is to appear invisible. It suggests that when watching a movie, you should not be explicitly reminded that you are watching something artificial. Martin Scorsese, inspired by the masters of the French New Wave and Italian neorealism, is disinterested in mirroring real life. It's his and Thelma Schoonmaker's intention to have the audience be privy to the rapid-fire editing rhythms of the helicopter sequence in Goodfellas or the fragmented flow of the boxing matches in Raging Bull. With all their elaborate whip pans, double takes, and cross-fades, Scorsese and Schoonmaker's editing is purely a symphony of terse but comprehensible expressions. You may think you caught the two red-handed by spotting a glaring error in the final cut involving continuity in Goodfellas, but we hate to break it to you, but that was also intentional.

After our charming but devilish mobsters cause a stir at his nightclub, Sonny Bunz (Tony Darrow) sits down with local boss Paulie Cicero (Sorvino) and his trusted soldier, Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), to settle differences over the hostile Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci). Like nearly every scene in Goodfellas, the exchange between the lowly Sonny and the mighty Paulie is hilarious and poignant, both sentiments stemming from the discrepancy in power and influence between the two. The overarching commentary in this scene might fly over those focusing on minute nitpicks. In one shot, a cigar is hanging out of Paulie's mouth (as it is for most of the scene), and in the subsequent frame, it's no longer in his mouth, and we never see a shot of him removing the cigar. These harmless but flagrant breaks in continuity are riddled throughout Goodfellas and Scorsese's films, including the Matthew McConaughey lunch scene in The Wolf of Wall Street.

The Justification Behind the Continuity Error in 'Goodfellas,' Explained by Thelma Schoonmaker