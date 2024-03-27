The Big Picture Pesci's iconic "Funny How?" scene from Goodfellas was based on a real-life encounter with a mobster at a restaurant.

Scorsese's filming technique immerses viewers into mob life, setting the stage for Pesci's memorable performance.

The intense moment when Tommy challenges Henry in the scene showcases Pesci's powerful acting and Scorsese's direction.

Some of the most famous scenes in the very best Martin Scorsese masterpieces are not planned. The auteur has made a career of capturing things on film that were never in the script but materialized from putting his characters in place and letting the film roll. Scenes like Robert DeNiro's unforgettable "You talkin' to me?!" moment as the downward-spiraling loner Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, and DeNiro again with the Jake LaMotta "Who asked you?!" rant from yet another classic Raging Bull have come from Scorsese giving his enormously gifted players' leeway with the words on the paper.

But as far as the filmmaker's mob movies go, the story behind the unscripted "funny how?" diatribe from Joe Pesci as Tommy DeVito in the seminal 1990 epic Goodfellas is arguably the best. Not only is it one of Scorsese's most revered gangster movie scenes, but it is one of the top sequences in the history of film. The story behind how it came to be is as interesting as Bamboo Lounge proprietor, Sonny Bunz (Tony Darrow), deciding to embarrass Tommy in front of his pals over a $7,000 tab. Can you believe this mutt?

Tommy's "Funny How?" Scene Is Based on Joe Pesci's Real-Life Experience

Joe Pesci's character is based on a real-life gangster named Tommy DeSimone who was part of the Lucchese crime family in the 60s and 70s. In Nicholas Pileggi's book "Wiseguy," which serves as the source material for the film, he is a loose cannon with a short fuse that Pesci brings to life in the film. But the "funny how" scene happened to Pesci in real life when he was a young man waiting tables. He came upon a mobster who was carrying on about his recent exploits and Pesci interrupted him to say he was "funny", only to find that this mafioso didn't take too well to being cut off or being addressed by a punk kid.

When it came time to rehearse the scene for the movie, Pesci brought up his experience to Scorsese. The director loved it and wanted some version of the story to be in the film, so without telling the other actors, he told Pesci and Liotta to throw a few lines around four or five times and riff off each other before locking in on what ended up making the final cut of Goodfellas. The reactions of all the players in the scene were genuine, as they weren't aware that the scene was going to get that tense, and you can feel how uncomfortable everyone is.

How Martin Scorsese Sets the Stage For the Iconic Scene in 'Goodfellas'

The famous scene occurs in the first twenty-five minutes of Goodfellas after the time jump from 1955 Brooklyn to 1967, as Henry and Jimmy are rounding up a crew for the Air France airport heist. Scorsese begins the scene with an exterior shot of the Bamboo Lounge. Next, he uses his patented point-of-view filming technique from Henry (Ray Liotta) as he greets all the regular mobsters who break the fourth wall and address the camera. He immerses the audience into what life felt like to be Hill as we're introduced to a host of unsavory characters like "Jimmy Two Times" and "Nickey Eyes". By the time the stage is set to capture Tommy surrounded by his buddies, sitting around bar tables lit by lamps draped with red hula dresses, you genuinely feel like you're sitting comfortably having pulled up a stool at the end of the table to hear Tommy hold court. And once you got a few cocktails into Tommy, he became the entertainment for the evening.

The scene is widely identified by many of its lines, but "Funny how?", "Do I amuse you?" and "Am I a clown?" are three of the most well-known. Whichever you choose, Scorsese's movies have a knack for framing the main character in a shot while also squeezing in the faces and reactions of the people nearby. He uses a two-camera shot capturing Tommy delivering a series of hilarious anecdotes and then a shot gauging Henry's reaction. Henry is sitting comfortably laughing his ass off with a smiling Nickey Eyes (John Manca) in his horn-rimmed glasses over his left shoulder and a chuckling Anthony Stabile (Frankie Adonis) over his right. Henry looks like if he laughs any harder, he'd have a brain aneurysm. Pesci has never owned a scene like he does here. You can't help but admire how Pesci paces his dialogue, using his pitched voice to reel us in, and then stops on a dime to call out Henry. "You're really funny, ya' know, you're a funny guy," Henry says, not thinking twice about what he thinks is a compliment to Tommy. But being as insecure and demanding of respect as Tommy is, he calls Henry out, asking "What the f--- is so funny about me?"

Tommy DeVito Lets Henry Hill Off the Hook in 'Goodfellas' After a Masterclass in Tension Setting

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The look on Henry's face in the seconds leading up to Tommy pivoting and backing down is the most intense, moment of Goodfellas - which is saying a lot. "I almost had him... You may fold under questioning!" Tommy says. He releases the group from the pressure cooker that he had created just seconds before with unbridled laughter that, in turn, allows the rest of the gangsters at the table to release a hardy laugh – and the audience gets to regain its composure for a few minutes. Henry's uproarious laughter is one of the most recognized memes circulating on the internet today 31 years after the film hit theaters. The drama that Scorsese, Pesci, and Liotta combine for at the 21-minute mark of the film is pure cinematic goodness based on quick character development, players completely comfortable in their roles, and a director trusting his actors with a unique angle on a scene that wasn't written and couldn't have been written any better with a hundred drafts.

