Every film aficionado knows Martin Scorsese's infamous Academy Award snubbing, which lasted nearly 30 years. The master director has helmed several Oscar-worthy movies. 1976's Taxi Driver, 1980's Raging Bull, 1990's Goodfellas, and 2002's Gangs of New York all landed the New York City native on the red carpet with a Best Director nomination. Still, they left the filmmaker sitting on his hands while others pulled a speech from their jacket pocket and thanked everyone from the Academy to their kids at home who "should be asleep by now." It wasn't until 2006 and the magnificent Boston-based mafia film The Departed that he would walk away with his own little golden statue. Most of his prior films could have won for Best Director, but there is one that absolutely should have ended the drought much sooner.

Goodfellas is, by many accounts, the best gangster movie ever made, and is now available to stream on Max. Yes, we are including Francis Ford Coppola's iconic The Godfather and its sequels when saying that. In 1990, Scorsese had to sit for over two hours before witnessing Kevin Costner as he took home the top prize for the sweeping Western Dances With Wolves. It should have been Goodfellas, and we're prepared to argue the merits of the epic mob masterpiece to drive home the point.

Scorsese Made a Perfect Movie in Goodfellas

Close

Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas is a perfect mob film. From the masterclass in pacing and narration to the pioneering framing of his zoom-in cuts to perfect casting, there isn't anything wrong or anachronistic about it. Even the needle drops are spectacularly ideal; particularly the death montage scene after Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) ties up all the loose ends from the Lufthansa job, and Tommy Devito (Joe Pesci) gets whacked to Derek and the Dominos "Layla (Piano Exit)." You can feel it in your gut when the music meets the visual so seamlessly. That is a memory you retain long after leaving the theater.

The first ingredient of such an influential movie is for Scorsese to feature his two favorite muses, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, and deftly accompany them with tour-de-force performances from newcomers Ray Liotta, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino. Scorsese has a heavy hand in who works on his films, so he should be given flowers for the casting. The character development is unparalleled and tactful, ranging from the four leads down to the "meet the crew" one-take shot at the Copacabana club ("Jimmy Two Times" and "Freddy No Nose," etc.) These well-dressed criminals make the audience feel like they are having a similar experience as the players.

'Goodfellas' Has the Two Best Scenes in the Mafia Genre

Image via Warner Bros.

Scorsese gives us the two best scenes in the long history of gangster films. Known by several names like "Funny like a clown?" or "I amuse you!?" the scene featuring Tommy as he is holding court at the Copa is inarguably the best and most organic-feeling mobster exchange ever caught on film. That scene was the product of a suggestion made by Pesci on the day of the shoot, and it worked out brilliantly. Scorsese isn't renowned for his own capabilities, he's earned a reputation for being open and trusting to collaborating with his on-screen talent.

A close second, or "1-B," is the Billy Batts (Frank Vincent) "Now go get your f***** shinebox!" scene later in the movie. It is unforgettable not only because of the top-notch acting and ultra-tense mood established by Scorsese but also because it allowed the director to realistically depict how important the "honor among gangsters" code was to these violent men who spent their entire lives trying to earn respect. The audience feels like it is doing a headlong dive into the mysterious and sometimes capricious Cosa Nostra code they lived by. These types of scenes make for the very best surreal cinematic experiences.

Martin Scorsese's 'Goodfellas' Is Based On a True Story

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If there needed to be more proof that Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas is the best directorial effort ever, remember that he was restricted by the events surrounding the real people surrounding the Lufthansa heist. Goodfellas is based on Nicholas Pileggi's inspiring novel Wise Guy: Life in a Mafia Family. It is a seminal work that spawned the film but also limited what Scorsese could do with the main characters. Even with these constraints, he was able to develop and curate a compelling cinematic accompaniment.

So, as difficult as it must have been for Scorsese to politely applaud Kevin Costner and others who had their names announced instead of his over the years, the faithful fans of Tinseltown know which film was the best that night and has held up with the most shelf life in the 35 years since.

Goodfellas is available to stream on MAX in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX