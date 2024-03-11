The Big Picture Goodnight Darling will be adapted into a feature film by Tom Brittney and Deborah Moggach.

Goodnight Darling, the adaptation of a landmark legal case in the United Kingdom, is being turned into a feature via the involvement of Grantchester's Tom Brittney in addition to Deborah Moggach, the author of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Goodnight Darling tells the story of Dennis and Mavis Eccleston. The Ecclestons were a couple from Staffordshire, UK, involved in a tragic and controversial case surrounding assisted dying. Dennis, a former miner, was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in 2015 at the age of 79. In February 2018, after being married for nearly 60 years, Dennis and Mavis attempted to end their own lives together, as Dennis was suffering in the late stages of his illness.

They both took an overdose, but while Dennis passed away two days later in the hospital, Mavis (who was 80 at the time), survived after being treated and made a full recovery. Following these events, Mavis Eccleston was charged with the murder and manslaughter of her husband but was found not guilty by a jury at Stafford Crown Court. The case brought significant attention to the topic of assisted dying and the laws surrounding it in the UK. Moggach's involvement in the development of the story is particularly moving, as her own mother served time in prison for her involvement in an assisted dying case. As Deadline reported, Brittney brought the story to the attention of Corestar Media, a UK-based indie drama production company, upon reading about the case, and he will serve as an executive producer on the project.

What Drove Tom Brittney to Produce This Story?

“When I first met Mavis and her family, I was heartbroken at their horrific ordeal,” he said. “I’m honoured that the Ecclestons have allowed us to tell their story, and to share with a wider audience, in the hope that reform is brought about so that no one ever has to endure the pain that Mavis and their family faced.” Joy Munns, daughter of Mavis and Dennis Eccleston, said:

“The Eccleston family are really happy to be working with Tom and the Corestar team on this drama. They have showed so much empathy with our cause and have really listened to all that we went through and how our mom was treated at 79 years of age. We hope Goodnight Darling will bring awareness on how broken and barbaric our outdated law is and that it will instigate a change in law.”

